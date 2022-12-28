Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Behind-the-Scenes Peek at Maternity Shoot: Photos

Heather Rae El Moussa is checking another item off her pre-baby to-do list.

After her maternity shoot was delayed a few weeks due to her photographer being sick, the Selling Sunset realtor shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the photo shoot on her Instagram Story Tuesday.

"I've been resting, I've been getting acupuncture and I've been doing physical therapy, so the sciatica is still there, but it's feeling this much better," she explained, pinching her fingers close together.

The mom-to-be then clarified that while her doctor is recommending she gets as much rest as she can, she isn't on a "bed rest mandate."

After getting through glam, El Moussa appeared in her first look, a long-sleeved pink tulle dress that made the 35-year-old feel "like a princess."

The second look showed El Moussa posing in a black turtleneck dress with a mesh chest panel, cradling her bump. Next, she went for a look that she said was a "little more personal," in a revealing white tulle maternity dress.

As she changed into the fourth look, she was joined by husband Tarek El Moussa for photos, with the HGTV star wearing a gray sweater, black pants, and black boots as he held his wife from behind. Heather wore a black cut-out dress with beading surrounding a cut-out that showed just how much her bump has grown.

Tarek wore all black while Heather changed into a silky white maxi dress for her fifth look, perched on her husband's lap as photographers got the shot.

The sixth look brought the sparkle, with Heather wearing a chic white dress with a belly cutout, cradling her bump as she wore an attention-grabbing diamond necklace.

"Always adding a little bit of sparkle wherever I can," she captioned the shot.

Tarek and his two children — Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 — later jumped in for a family shot while Heather was dressed in the ultra-glam look, with the Flippin El Moussas star jokingly instructing his kids to "act like we're a sane family and smile."

The four giggled as Taylor, dressed in a gray sweater and black skirt, nuzzled between her dad and Heather, while Brayden clung to Heather, hugging her bump.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the People's Choice Awards earlier this month, Heather shared that she's "feeling incredible."

When Tarek, 41, added that they are "at the finish line," Heather agreed.

"I'm a step-mommy, so we have Taylor and Brayden," she told PEOPLE about Tarek's kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Heather added, "But a newborn. I mean, just raising a newborn and for me getting to just raise a newborn — I've raised Taylor and Brayden since they were 3 and 8, and just welcoming a new little soul into the world … "

And while they don't have a name picked out just yet for their impending arrival, the couple said they have a few potential frontrunners.

"It's down to about four or five [names], and I think the second our son [is born], we're going to decide," Tarek told PEOPLE.

Heather added, "I think we're going to wait and see what he looks like, after holding him, and then make that decision at the hospital."