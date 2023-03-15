Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Glimpse at Baby Son Tristan's First Photo Shoot — See the Shots!

Heather Rae El Moussa is sharing some of her favorite shots from her first photo shoot with her baby boy, Tristan Jay

Published on March 15, 2023 04:57 PM
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Son Tristan's First Professional Photos in Adorable Newborn Shoot: 'Making My Heart Melt'
Heather Rae El Moussa and son Tristan. Photo: Candice Swanson Photography | @CandiceSwansonPhotography

Heather Rae El Moussa is excited to share her son's newborn shoot with the world!

Giving the first glimpse at the shoot on Instagram on Tuesday, the new mom, 35, shared photos where she holds son Tristan Jay, now 6 weeks, posing in his newborn shoot.

The first photos show the Selling Sunset star, 35, dressed in a blue-gray gown as she holds her baby boy to her chest, curled up wearing just a diaper.

A close-up photo shows the infant sleeping soundly as El Moussa smiles sweetly at the camera.

Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Son Tristan's First Professional Photos in Adorable Newborn Shoot: 'Making My Heart Melt'
Heather Rae El Moussa and son Tristan. Candice Swanson Photography | @CandiceSwansonPhotography

"His newborn pics are making my heart melt 🥹Everyone said they grow so fast. And it's so true," she captioned the set of shots. "My little bundle of heaven… can he stay like this forever!!? 🤍🤍🤍."

Last week, El Moussa shared with her over 750,000 followers on TikTok a peek into the rest of her hospital stay with husband Tarek El Moussa, 41, following the birth of their son Tristan.

The 17-second video — set to an acoustic version of the song "Electric Love" — was captioned, "unseen moments from his first few days in the world."

It began with Heather drinking out of a soda cup with a straw on her hospital bed as she held her newborn son in her arms. The camera then zoomed into baby Tristan's face as he stared up at his mom. In another shot, Heather rocked her little man in her arms back and forth and reached out to touch him as he slept in his cradle at the hospital.

Tarek — who shares son Brayden James, 7, and daughter Taylor Reese, 12, with ex-wife Christina Hall — was also seen in a few moments, rocking his son in his arms while he sat by the window.

The video closed out with a sweet scene of Heather and Tarek outside of the hospital, both smiling down at their son as they fixed him up in his car seat, appearing to take him home.

