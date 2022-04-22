Heather Rae El Moussa Says She's Putting Her Baby Plans on Hold: 'I Am Just Not Ready Right Now'

Heather Rae El Moussa is opening up about her plans to expand her family.

The Selling Sunset star, 34, shared that she is "excited" to have a baby with husband Tarek El Moussa but not quite ready to be pregnant during an interview on E! News' Daily Pop.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We were planning on implanting very soon, like very soon, and I am just not ready right now," she told hosts Justin Sylvester and Adam Rippon. "I am balancing so much. I've been healing. I've been going through a lot with my health, and I want to feel really good before I do that."

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 08: Heather Rae Young walks the red carpet at the JBL True Summer event. The exclusive event featured performances by DJ Sophia Eris, Bebe Rexha, and Jason Derulo. JBL is celebrating the return of live music with a donation to the National Independent Venue Association’s (NIVA) #SaveOurStages initiative. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for JBL) Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty for JBL

Heather Rae underwent vocal cord surgery in March and was on complete vocal rest for two weeks. She also experienced "awful, severe pain" from a stress fracture in her foot in February.

"I have a crazy, busy next few months coming up, and I don't want to go into it being pregnant," she added. "We're gonna do it sometime this year, maybe in fall. So, that's kind of my plan. I keep pushing it off."

The reality star said she is concerned about adding pregnancy and a newborn into her hectic schedule. She is already a stepmom to her husband's two children — Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6 — whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

"I'm already raising two kids so I know I'm going to be a good mom," she said on Daily Pop. "I know I'm a good mom but carrying your own and going through that and the pregnancy and I don't know how my body is going to react and I'm busy."

"Sometimes I blink and the day is over," she continued. "I don't get enough done and I'm like how am I also going to take care of a newborn and be pregnant? What if I'm throwing up? What if I'm sick? I don't have time for that right now so I'm going to push off a little bit but I'm excited."

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Credit: Heather Rae Young/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Heather Rae has been chronicling her fertility journey and the process of freezing her embryos for her social media followers.

"Initially Tarek and I thought we were only going to get 2 eggs from this retrieval but we ended up with 7 eggs, 6 ended up being good. We thawed 4 eggs from my egg retrieval we did 2 years ago. 3 ended up making it…. So we will create 9 embryos," Heather Rae wrote on Instagram in January.

"I've had a few low moments throughout this journey but I've tried to stay as positive as possible and it shows that the body is incredible and can do wonders," she continued. "Going into this having sad moments that my body wasn't creating enough healthy follicles and to come out of this with great news! 😊."

She called her husband her "rock" during the process on social media.

"He truly is my dream come true and I'm just so excited for what's to come for our family," she shared.