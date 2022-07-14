The HGTV star and Selling Sunset realtor are expecting their first baby together, the couple exclusively tells PEOPLE

Heather Rae El Moussa Says It's Been 'Challenging' to Keep Pregnancy a Secret: 'No More Hiding It'

Heather Rae El Moussa is excited to share her pregnancy news with the world.

"Last week, I really popped," Heather tells PEOPLE of her body during pregnancy so far, acknowledging it's been "so challenging" trying to hide her baby bump until she and husband Tarek El Moussa were ready to share the happy news.

The Selling Sunset realtor, 34, and HGTV star, 40, confirmed to PEOPLE Wednesday that they are expecting their first child together.

"I'm so excited to announce it. I've been having to hide it at the gym and at events and going out places ... walking red carpets," Heather continues. "I'm used to wearing tight clothing, I'm used to wearing tiny clothing, and having to hide it, it's just been very, very challenging."

Now the mom-to-be is ready to dive into maternity fashion. "I can't wait to start wearing my tight dresses, my cute maternity stuff and show it off rather than hiding it," she says. "I'm so excited!"

Tarek and Heather El Moussa Credit: Christina Cernik

Heather and Tarek — who shares kids Taylor, 11 and Brayden, 6, with ex Christina Hall — were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo next fall when they got the joyful surprise a few weeks ago.

"It was a huge shock," says Heather of the pregnancy. "We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan."

But after the disbelief wore off, the Selling Sunset star was elated. "I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."

Tarek and Heather El Moussa Credit: Christina Cernik

The couple has already done the test to find out the sex of the baby but will be surprised by the results at a reveal party in a few weeks.

"Tarek thinks it's a girl. I don't know yet. I just want a happy, healthy baby," says Heather. "We already have Tay and Bray, so I'd be happy with either. But I secretly want a little mini Heather."

And the unexpected timing couldn't be better.