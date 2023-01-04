Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals 'Super Special' Modern Nursery as Baby Son's Due Date Approaches

Heather Rae El Moussa is ready for her baby son!

In a nursery reveal on Instagram Tuesday, the Selling Sunset star, 35, gave her followers a tour of the modern space her son with husband Tarek El Moussa will call home.

In partnership post with Babyletto, Heather offered a short spin around the black, white and gray room, which features chevron wallpaper, a comfy velvet chair, plenty of elephant-themed decor, and a crib that she based the room around.

The Gold-certified, blond wood-and-black-trimmed bed "creates a very safe environment for the baby," Heather shared, referring to its environmentally safe non-toxic paint, whose palate she noted ties into the nursery's contemporary aesthetic.

"We worked for months and months and months on the design," the real estate broker said about the room, which she called "super-special."

Last month, the couple shared that they are at the "finish line" of the pregnancy. Heather told Access Hollywood on Tuesday that she is due "sometime in January," and Tarek, 41, revealed that they have settled on a name.

"We do think we have a name after many trials and tribulations," he told the outlet.

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa. LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty

On the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards in December, the couple told PEOPLE they're excited as they get ever-so-closer to the debut of their son.

"Oh my God, it feels so good," Heather said at the time. "I'm feeling incredible. We're getting there."

The businesswoman also revealed that she hopes to take "a little bit of time off work" before returning to filming her hit Netflix show.

The couple confirmed in July that they are expecting their first child together and announced later that month that they would be having a boy.