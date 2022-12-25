Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrates Christmas with Stepkids Ahead of First Baby

Heather Rae El Moussa is feeling the magic of the holiday season.

The mom-to-be celebrated Christmas with husband Tarek El Moussa and his children Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, sharing on Instagram cute photos from their celebration in matching red and white Christmas onesies.

"Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from The El Moussa Family!! 🎅🏻🤶🏻🎄🤍 Gifts are great but we feel so lucky already to spend Christmas with the kids, our families, and with a baby boy on the way ❤️," Heather and Tarek captioned their photos in matching posts.

"There's nothing better than this time of the year when the town gets quiet and everyone just slows down for a second to spend the day with family 🙏 Hope you all have a great Christmas!! 🥰," they added.

The first photo posted is a candid one of the family, capturing the chaos of the season, with Heather and Taylor gushing over the family's black pug, Bugz. The next photo is a bit more classic, with the family standing together and smiling at the camera in front of their fully decorated Christmas tree.

Heather teased the family photos with a post on Christmas Eve, posing with Brayden and Bugz, showing a sneak peek of their Christmas onesies. She captioned the photos, "Very in the Christmas spirit over here!! (and that includes all of us 😆🐶 )."

Tarek also posted his own set of photos with Brayden and Taylor alongside a sweet Christmas Eve message about his excitement to spend Christmas day with his children.

"I still can't believe it's Christmas Eve!!," he wrote. "It's seriously been the fastest holiday season ever! I spent the morning with the kids and they just left to their moms for the night. Bray woke me up at 6am blaring the tv, like he always does, fully showered and dressed for the day. That boy is an early bird!"

In his post, Tarek kneels down to hold his son in various poses and he hugs his daughter close to his chest in front of their tree.

"@theheatherraeelmoussa and I are doing nothing all day today which is sometimes our favorite thing to do. I will be missing the kids so much tonight, but I can't wait to get them tomorrow on Christmas day. How is everyone else spending the day?🤷‍♂️," he added.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty

On the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards earlier this month, the Selling Sunset realtor and her HGTV star husband told PEOPLE they're excited as they get ever-so-closer to the debut of their son.

"Oh my God, it feels so good," said Heather, 35. "I'm feeling incredible. We're getting there."

When Tarek, 41, added that they are "at the finish line," Heather agreed.

"I'm a step-mommy, so we have Taylor and Brayden," she told PEOPLE about kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Heather added, "But a newborn. I mean, just raising a newborn and for me getting to just raise a newborn — I've raised Taylor and Brayden since they were 3 and 8, and just welcoming a new little soul into the world … "

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

The couple confirmed in July that they are expecting their first child together and announced later that month that they would be having a boy.

Following the news of their pregnancy, Heather shared with PEOPLE that she is excited to display her changing body in maternity fashion.

"I can't wait to start wearing my tight dresses, my cute maternity stuff and show it off rather than hiding it," the mom-to-be told PEOPLE over the summer. "I'm so excited!"

The couple is expected to share their pregnancy journey in their new HGTV docuseries The Flipping El Moussas, which will premiere in 2023.