Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa 'Can't Wait to Hold' Baby Boy on the Way as She Shows Off Bare Belly

Heather Rae El Moussa is ready to welcome her first baby.

In a Monday Instagram post, the first-time mom-to-be, 34, shared a photo of her bare belly in the mirror, with a caption about how she "can't wait" to welcome her son into the world.

"Holding this boy every day but I can't wait to hold him in real life 💙," Heather wrote in the caption. "There are days where I reallyyyy want him to be here already but I remind myself to be present and to enjoy every moment of being pregnant."

The Selling Sunset star continued, "Sometimes I still can't believe this is actually happening and I feel like we all always want things instantly but I'm really working on taking his process in and trying not to mentally skip to the part where I'm already a mom."

"Just focusing on myself, fueling my body, organizing the nursery, and slowly getting things into place for when it's time ​​🤍," Heather added, concluding, "To all the mamas and pregnant ladies in here: what was your favorite memory about being pregnant? I want to hear allll the stories!"

Tarek (R) and Heather Rae El Moussa. Tarek El Moussa/instagram

Heather is already stepmom to husband Tarek El Moussa's two children: daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

The couple had been open about their efforts to conceive, with Heather documenting her fertility journey on Instagram. She said she chose to share the "very personal journey" publicly to "create awareness."

In July, the couple revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that they are expecting their first child together early next year. They were in the middle of in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments when they found out they were expecting.

"It was a huge shock," Heather told PEOPLE at the time. "We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan."

The day they found out, Tarek, 41, was sitting in a Zoom meeting and recalled having a strange feeling, explaining, "I was like, she needs to take a pregnancy test right away." After two inconclusive tests, the third showed a positive result, prompting Heather to take two more for good measure.

Tarek has also praised his wife for how she has handled the pregnancy, while juggling work and family responsibilities.

"In awe of how amazing Heather has been doing throughout her pregnancy," he wrote in an August Instagram post. "Still coming to work, still working out, and still being an incredible step mom to Tay and Bray!"

Heather has been filming seasons 6 and 7 of Netflix's Selling Sunset during her pregnancy, and joked on Instagram last month that her baby boy will be making his "debut" in the upcoming two seasons.