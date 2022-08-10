Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Ultrasound Photos of Baby Boy with Tarek El Moussa: 'So Special'

Heather Rae El Moussa is celebrating a special pregnancy milestone!

The Selling Sunset star, 34, shared the "first 'glimpse' of [her] baby boy" with husband Tarek El Moussa to Instagram Tuesday night, posting a series of ultrasound photos.

"This was my very first time seeing him since I found out his gender so it was so special 🥰," Heather continued. "I love ultrasounds because I get to see him and hear his heartbeat."

"As a new mom-to-be," Heather admitted that "these things give me flutters in the best way but it's also nerve racking because you want to make sure your baby is healthy and in the best condition possible."

"Overall the ultrasound went great and getting a little [peek] at our boy made my week 💙🙏🏻," she concluded.

The El Moussas were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo next fall when they found out they were expecting, they told PEOPLE exclusively last month.

Heather and Tarek, who are in the middle of filming their new HGTV docuseries The Flipping El Moussas, is expecting a baby boy early next year.

With friends and family by their side, the couple revealed the sex of their baby on the way by shooting off canons filled with blue confetti.

"Baby boy El Moussa 💙," Tarek, 40, and Heather captioned a joint Instagram post announcing the exciting news.

Last week, Heather was absent from a large family photo posted by husband Tarek that also featured his children: son Brayden James, 7 next month, and daughter Taylor Reese, 11 next month, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

"Just missing @heatherraeyoung like crazy but doctors orders come first!!" Tarek concluded the caption on his Aug. 1 post, mentioning his wife.

A rep for Heather told PEOPLE that the decision for the mom-to-be to skip the trip came out of an abundance of caution, to avoid risks such as Zika virus and food poisoning.

Heather shared with PEOPLE that her doctor told her, "It's not worth getting sick. Chances that you can avoid, you should. Unavoidable exposures are different."