Heather Rae El Moussa Says Life Has Changed in the 'Best Way' Since Welcoming Son: 'My Everything'

Heather Rae El Moussa is loving every moment with her baby boy.

The Selling Sunset star, 35, shared some adorable new pictures of son Tristan, 7 weeks, on Instagram Tuesday, calling the infant her "little scrunch face baby love."

Heather, who shares Tristan with husband Tarek El Moussa, later raved on her Instagram Story that her life has changed in the "best way" since the couple welcomed their first baby together in January.

"As much as I would like to do it all, he is my everything and my priority❤️," the reality star replied to a user who asked if her life has changed since becoming a new mom.

Earlier this month, Heather was excited to share her son's newborn shoot with the world, giving a glimpse with two photos shared on Instagram. She was dressed in a blue-gray gown as she held her baby boy to her chest, curled up wearing just a diaper.

A close-up photo showed the infant sleeping soundly as Heather smiled sweetly at the camera.

"His newborn pics are making my heart melt 🥹Everyone said they grow so fast. And it's so true," she captioned the set of shots. "My little bundle of heaven… can he stay like this forever!!? 🤍🤍🤍."

Heather has openly shared details of her difficult birth and her new life as a mom since welcoming Tristan. She revealed to fans in a Feb. 15 Instagram post that she needed help getting her water to break for the birth, and that doctors had been worried about the baby's health as his heart rate "was dropping very low every time I'd push & was staying low."

"I pushed so hard all the blood vessels broke in my face and chest. Tarek yelled, 'I see his head, push push push.' Our baby boy came out healthy and beautiful, I was in a state of shock it was a surreal experience. I was emotional and drained & so in love already," she shared.

In addition to Tristan, Tarek is also dad to son Brayden James, 7, and daughter Taylor Reese, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.