Heather Rae El Moussa Is 'Feeling the Love' as She Kisses and Cuddles Newborn Son

The reality real estate agent welcomed her son with HGTV star Tarek El Moussa on Jan. 31

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 14, 2023 09:18 AM

Heather Rae El Moussa has a new Valentine.

The Selling Sunset star, 35, welcomed a son late last month with husband Tarek El Moussa. And on Monday, she updated her followers on how parenthood is going so far, sharing a sweet photo of her kissing her newborn as she held him against her her chest while he slept.

"It's love week and we're definitely feeling it over here ❤️🥰👼🏻," the new mom captioned the post. "Lots and lots of kissing, snuggling, skin on skin, and holding our lover boy… we can't get enough 🤍."

This isn't the only photo Heather Rae has shared over the past week of her son.

In another Instagram post on Feb. 9, the star posted several photos of the baby, who's name she has yet to reveal.

"Soaking in all of the sweet and precious moments with our baby boy 🤍," Heather wrote in the post's caption, alongside pictures of her son lovingly bundled in her arms, wrapping his little hand around her finger. "Adjusting to newborn mommyhood and staying in our happy, private little bubble until we're ready to share him with the world."

Heather Rae El Moussa baby
Heather Rae El Moussa/instagram

The couple announced the birth of their son on Instagram on Feb. 2, Tarek writing, "Our baby boy is here 🤍 1.31.23. Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy ❤️"

In the image, which was reposted by Heather, the couple both cradled the tiny infant in their hands. The little boy, whose face was not visible, was wrapped in a blanket with a footprint pattern on it that coordinated with his mom's nails.

Their new arrival joins Tarek's older children — Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

The couple were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments, and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo, when they were happily surprised to learn they were expecting their first child together, they told PEOPLE exclusively in July. Later that month, they announced that they would be having a boy.

"I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be," Heather said at the time. "I'm so excited that it happened like this."

