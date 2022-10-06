Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Says She's 'Enjoying Every Moment of Growing Our Boy'

"I want to be present, involved, loving and supportive," Heather Rae El Moussa wrote ahead of the birth of her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 6, 2022 10:31 AM
heather rae young
Photo: Andrea Domjan

Heather Rae El Moussa is "enjoying every moment" of her first pregnancy.

On Wednesday evening, the mom-to-be, 35, shared two new professionally-taken shots on Instagram that show off her baby bump in an open-button tan blazer and pants against a matching background.

In the caption of her post, the Selling Sunset star — who is expecting her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa — shared some musings on life during pregnancy.

"Currently: the perfect mix of busy working mom-to-be and enjoying every moment of growing our boy 🤍 I feel like even though I'm busier than ever I have so many moments where I pause to do little things like feel my belly or smile whenever I feel him kicking," she wrote.

"I think in my life as a whole I've tried to do everything with intention and that's exactly how I want to approach motherhood," Heather added. "With meaningful intention instead of just going through the motions."

"I want to be the type of mom who works and has an amazing career but who also is there for all of the moments, big or small, for our baby boy," she continued. "I want to be present, involved, loving and supportive and my only hope is that I can be one of his role models one day."

"I think setting these kinds of intentions early on is so important and even if you're not pregnant, you can do the same ❤️," Heather then concluded her post's caption.

heather rae young
Andrea Domjan

Heather's post received notice from Tarek, 41, himself, who wrote, "I miss you!!!!❤️❤️❤️," in the comments section.

Heather recently reached a new milestone in her pregnancy on Sept. 25 when she shared on Instagram that she and her husband felt their baby kick for the first time.

"We felt our baby boy move this week!! This was the very first time we felt him moving around and it was surreal ❤️," Heather captioned a photo in which she posed with her shirt pulled up, alongside Tarek and his children, Taylor Reese and Brayden James (whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall).

Heather then expanded on the details of the new experience, which was unexpected for the expectant mom.

"I promised you guys details so: I was told I wouldn't feel him move because I have an anterior placenta but last Sunday when Tarek and I were laying in bed relaxing, binging shows I started feeling him kicking !!! " she wrote. "He was kicking so hard and now ever since he kicks all throughout the day and at night. I'll sit up in bed at night and I can feel him kicking and moving around and it makes my heart melt."

"It was just extra special because Tarek was with me when it first happened," Heather added. "It was like the sweetest and best birthday gift to feel our baby boy 🥰🥰🥰."

