Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Compares Her 9-Month Bump to Her Mom's in Days Before Birth: Photo

Heather Rae El Moussa is getting ready to meet her baby boy.

The Selling Sunset realtor, 35, is spending time with family in the lead-up to welcoming her first baby. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, El Moussa stands in pajamas next to mom Teresa Young as she reflected on becoming a mom herself.

In a second photo included in the post, Teresa can be seen at 9 months pregnant, awaiting Heather's birth in a polaroid photo.

"I got it from my mama 🥰🤍 Swipe to see my mom pregnant with me - looking at this photo warms my heart," El Moussa wrote in the caption.

"Growing our boy in my belly has been the biggest life-changing, eye-opening experience. Moms of ALL kinds are superheroes & are so strong, I genuinely have a newfound appreciation for everything my mom did for me," she continued.

"We actually have a lot of similarities in our pregnancies and I even think we look a little alike too 😊 Anyone else see the resemblance?! 🤍," she concluded her caption.

El Moussa teased the possibility of there being more babies in her and husband Tarek El Moussa's future while debuting the nursery for the couple's baby boy on the way to Access Hollywood earlier this month.

"We still have the embryos if we decide in the future to have more," she told the outlet, as Tarek playfully acted shocked beside her.

Laughing at him, Heather added, "He did say if we decide to have another one, it just has to be back-to-back."

"Yeah, back-to-back. I'm no spring chicken," Tarek laughed. "I'm going to be 42."

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

The couple's new addition will join Tarek's two older children — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, who he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Last month, the couple shared that they are at the "finish line" of the pregnancy. Heather told Access Hollywood that she is due "sometime in January," and Tarek revealed that they have settled on a name.

"We do think we have a name after many trials and tribulations," he told the outlet.

The couple confirmed in July that they are expecting their first baby together and announced later that month that they would be having a boy.