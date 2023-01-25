Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Compares Her 9-Month Bump to Her Mom's in Days Before Birth: Photo

Heather Rae El Moussa is comparing pregnancies with mom Teresa Young ahead of welcoming her baby boy

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 25, 2023 02:51 PM
Heather Rae El Moussa Compares Her 9 Month Bump with Her Mom's While Expecting Her
Photo: Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Heather Rae El Moussa is getting ready to meet her baby boy.

The Selling Sunset realtor, 35, is spending time with family in the lead-up to welcoming her first baby. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, El Moussa stands in pajamas next to mom Teresa Young as she reflected on becoming a mom herself.

In a second photo included in the post, Teresa can be seen at 9 months pregnant, awaiting Heather's birth in a polaroid photo.

"I got it from my mama 🥰🤍 Swipe to see my mom pregnant with me - looking at this photo warms my heart," El Moussa wrote in the caption.

"Growing our boy in my belly has been the biggest life-changing, eye-opening experience. Moms of ALL kinds are superheroes & are so strong, I genuinely have a newfound appreciation for everything my mom did for me," she continued.

"We actually have a lot of similarities in our pregnancies and I even think we look a little alike too 😊 Anyone else see the resemblance?! 🤍," she concluded her caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

El Moussa teased the possibility of there being more babies in her and husband Tarek El Moussa's future while debuting the nursery for the couple's baby boy on the way to Access Hollywood earlier this month.

"We still have the embryos if we decide in the future to have more," she told the outlet, as Tarek playfully acted shocked beside her.

Laughing at him, Heather added, "He did say if we decide to have another one, it just has to be back-to-back."

"Yeah, back-to-back. I'm no spring chicken," Tarek laughed. "I'm going to be 42."

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Behind the Scenes Peek at Her Maternity Shoot Outfits
Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

The couple's new addition will join Tarek's two older children — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, who he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Last month, the couple shared that they are at the "finish line" of the pregnancy. Heather told Access Hollywood that she is due "sometime in January," and Tarek revealed that they have settled on a name.

"We do think we have a name after many trials and tribulations," he told the outlet.

The couple confirmed in July that they are expecting their first baby together and announced later that month that they would be having a boy.

Related Articles
Tay’s first volleyball game in 6th grade!!!
Tarek El Moussa Shares 'Proud Dad Moment' at 'Competitive' Daughter Taylor's First Volleyball Game
Tarek and Heather El Moussa Pose with Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi's Son Legendary: 'In Training'
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek Pose with Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi's Son: 'In Training'
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa Tease Possibility of 'Back-to-Back' Babies
Heather El Moussa
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa on 'Close Relationship' with Stepdaughter Taylor: 'Got So Lucky'
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa
Tarek El Moussa Says Wife Heather Inspires Him to Be the 'Best Version' of Himself
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Tests Cosmetics and Skin Care for Upcoming Line with Stepdaughter Taylor
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Tests Cosmetics, Skin Care with Stepdaughter Taylor: 'So Excited'
Heather Rae El Moussa Nursery Reveal
Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals 'Super Special' Modern Nursery as Baby Son's Due Date Approaches
Tarek El Moussa Instagram
Tarek El Moussa Shares Photos from 'Boys Day' with Son Brayden Before Welcoming New Baby
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Behind the Scenes Peek at Her Maternity Shoot Outfits
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Behind-the-Scenes Peek at Maternity Shoot: Photos
Tarek El Moussa family skiiing
Tarek El Moussa Shares Sweet Photos from Ski Trip with Kids: 'I Live for Moments Like These'
Heather Rae El Moussa /Instagram . https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmO9BmJ2Qb/?hl=en.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrates Christmas with Stepkids Ahead of First Baby
Heather El Moussa christmas
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek and Kids in Annual Matching Christmas Pajama Photo
Pregnant Heather Rae Young Reveals She Was Put on Bedrest As She Suffers 'Unbearable' Pain
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals She Was Put on Bedrest as She Suffers 'Unbearable' Pain
Peoples Choice Awards Arrivals
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Says She's Excited to Be 'Raising a Newborn': 'A New Little Soul'
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Her Baby Bump Alongside Tarek at People's Choice Awards
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek at Their 'Beary Cute' Mountain Home: 'Daddy and Momma Bear'
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek Pose with Their 'Baby Cubs' at Big Bear Mountain Flip