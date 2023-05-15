Heather Rae El Moussa Says Motherhood Has 'Changed My Life' as She Celebrates Mother's Day

Heather Rae El Moussa is reflecting on going from bonus mom to mom of a newborn in the last year

Published on May 15, 2023 02:40 PM
Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram
Photo: Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Heather Rae El Moussa is enjoying sweet treatment on her first Mother's Day.

The Selling Sunset realtor, 35, celebrated the holiday with son Tristan Jay, 3 months, and husband Tarek El Moussa.

Sharing photos of life with her little boy so far, Heather also celebrated her role as a bonus mom.

"Celebrating my first Mother's day as a mommy this year but lucky enough to have two bonus kids who have made me feel so special every year ❤️ Being a new mommy to Tristan Jay is a feeling I can't describe," she wrote.

"I have so much love for all three El Moussa babies that my heart can barely take it. Being a mother has completed me in ways I never knew was possible and changed my life for the better," she added.

"Wishing everyone an amazing Mother's day and to all the new mommys, bonus moms, grandmas, step-moms, soon-to-be mamas, and mother-figures- I'm thinking of you and I hope you all have an amazing day 🤍."

Last month, the couple shared photos on Instagram as they celebrated Tristan's first Easter.

In the first picture, baby Tristan looked too cute in a white collared button-down onesie as he smiled for the camera while lying on top of his baby blanket. The next photo showed him surrounded by Easter goodies, including a basket full of toys and a stuffed bunny.

Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Sweet Photo Cuddling with Son Tristan: 'My Baby and My Bestie'. https://www.instagram.com/p/CqwEEpiP_Fl/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=e00cb2da-0463-4f05-a702-2a0509c1cb4c. Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram
Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

"First ever Easter with our bunny 🐰🌷 Tristan's loving it so far and as if it couldn't get any cuter… look at his outfits 🥺," the couple wrote. "Our handsome love 🤍 Just missing our other bunny babies Tay & Bray."

In an Instagram Story earlier this year, Heather raved that her life has changed in the "best way" since the couple welcomed their first baby together in January.

"As much as I would like to do it all, he is my everything and my priority❤️," the reality star replied to a user who asked if her life has changed since becoming a new mom.

Heather has openly shared details of her difficult birth and her new life as a mom since welcoming Tristan. She revealed to fans in a Feb. 15 Instagram post that she needed help getting her water to break for the birth, and that doctors had been worried about the baby's health as his heart rate "was dropping very low every time I'd push & was staying low."

"I pushed so hard all the blood vessels broke in my face and chest. Tarek yelled, 'I see his head, push push push.' Our baby boy came out healthy and beautiful, I was in a state of shock it was a surreal experience. I was emotional and drained & so in love already," she shared.

