They're pregnant! Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband, HGTV star Tarek El Moussa, shared their happy news with PEOPLE on July 13.

The couple were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo next fall when they got a happy surprise a few weeks prior.

"It was a huge shock," said Heather. "We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan." But after the disbelief wore off, the Selling Sunset star was elated. "I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."