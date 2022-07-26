Heather Rae El Moussa Bump Photos
The Selling Sunset star and her HGTV star husband Tarek are expecting their first child together (a boy!) later this year
They're pregnant! Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband, HGTV star Tarek El Moussa, shared their happy news with PEOPLE on July 13.
The couple were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo next fall when they got a happy surprise a few weeks prior.
"It was a huge shock," said Heather. "We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan." But after the disbelief wore off, the Selling Sunset star was elated. "I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."
In a July 26 Instagram Story, Heather cradled her bump in a form-fitting green dress.
Pal Monica Sims said she "can't wait to spoil" the El Moussas' baby in a photo from the family's sex reveal party.
Butterfly baby! Tarek shared a carousel of photos showing appreciation for wife Heather. "She's amazing," he wrote.
It's a boy! Heather shared a joyful video from the pair's late July sex reveal party, attended by friends and family.
Everyone got in on the party popping action, including Tarek's kids from his first marriage to Christina Hall, son Brayden and daughter Taylor.
Heather's Selling Sunset costars got to see her bump for the first time while out to brunch in mid July.
"Baby on board," Heather playfully captioned a scenic bump shot from Greece.
The couple's pregnancy reveal included gorgeous photos shot on the beach.
"Dream man, miracle baby," Heather captioned this image.
"When we first started dating three years ago, we went into our relationship not planning on having children together. I really love being a bonus mom to Taylor and Brayden. They're such incredible kids and I love them so much," Heather told PEOPLE. "But as your love grows more and more and you fall deeper in love with someone and you build this life together, I started picturing myself having a child with Tarek. I started thinking I just wanted to create something with the man that I'm in love with."
"My sister is pregnant with her third baby," Heather told PEOPLE. "It was my parents' dream that we were pregnant at the same time. I never thought that would happen and the fact that it happened on its own just makes this so special for our family."
"He's such a good dad," said Heather of Tarek. "That was another reason why I wanted to create something with him. Seeing him with Taylor and Braden, he's just so obsessed with them. And he's such a doting, amazing dad. I can't wait to see him with our baby."
"Bray comes up to me every day we have the kids and says "how big is your baby today" And he'll put his ear to my belly and say "I can hear the baby" 🥺 My heart!!!!" wrote Heather on Instagram.
"I'm just obsessed with my kids. They're my everything, so having another one is just icing on the cake. I'm so excited," Tarek told PEOPLE.
In another post, Tarek wrote he was feeling "so blessed" about the couple's growing family.
He added alongside this snap, "I am truly the luckiest man on earth."