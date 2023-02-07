Heather Rae El Moussa Says She's 'Bummed' to Miss Renovations But Is 'Busy with a Little Angel'

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa welcomed their first baby together, a son, on Jan. 31

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on February 7, 2023 03:55 PM
Heather and Tarek El Moussa
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Heather Rae El Moussa is keeping busy as a new mom!

The Selling Sunset star, 35, gave fans an update on her Instagram Story Monday, noting that she's been "a little out of commission" since the birth of her baby boy with husband Tarek El Moussa last month.

In the short video on her Story, Heather talked to her followers as she sat up in bed while cradling her baby boy in her arms.

"So I have been a little out of commission because I've been busy with a little angel baby boy and just getting used to new mommyhood," she said.

Heather then noted that Tarek was out at a reveal for one of the couple's houses for The Flippin' El Moussas.

"I'm bummed I didn't get to see it but I would not want to be anywhere else but with my little love today," she added.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

In a follow-up slide, Heather showed that she was FaceTiming with Tarek for the HGTV show. Tarek could be seen chatting with Heather and their son while leaning his phone against a table centerpiece.

"Me and baby boy FaceTiming with daddy for #theflippingelmoussas," she wrote.

Tarek, 41, and Heather introduced their new addition — their first baby together — with a photo last week of the sleeping baby, wrapped in the new parents' hands.

"Our baby boy is here 1.31.23," they wrote in a joint statement. "Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy."

Their new arrival joins Tarek's older children — Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, with ex-wife Christina Hall.

The couple were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments, and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo, when they were happily surprised to learn they were expecting their first child together, they told PEOPLE exclusively in July. Later that month, they announced that they would be having a boy.

