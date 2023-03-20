Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Adorable Photos of Son Tristan Getting a Bath: 'Loving Every Moment'

Heather Rae El Moussa is sharing one of the simple joys of being a new mom.

The Selling Sunset star, 35, shared a glimpse at her and husband Tarek El Moussa, 41, giving their baby boy, son Tristan Jay, a bath.

"Mommy & daddy loving every moment with our baby 🐻," she captioned the set of three photos of the moment, which show the 6-week-old infant propped up in his tub, laying down and being bathed, and wrapped up in a comfy towel.

"Tristan is still not sure if he likes bath time but he loves being snuggled up in his cozy robes… just like mama 🤍."

Last week, the new mom was excited to share her son's newborn shoot with the world, giving a glimpse with two photos shared on Instagram. She was dressed in a blue-gray gown as she held her baby boy to her chest, curled up wearing just a diaper.

A close-up photo showed the infant sleeping soundly as El Moussa smiled sweetly at the camera.

"His newborn pics are making my heart melt 🥹Everyone said they grow so fast. And it's so true," she captioned the set of shots. "My little bundle of heaven… can he stay like this forever!!? 🤍🤍🤍."

Heather Rae El Moussa and son Tristan. Candice Swanson Photography | @CandiceSwansonPhotography

Heather has openly shared details of her difficult birth and her new life as a mom since welcoming Tristan. She revealed to fans in a Feb. 15 Instagram post that she needed help getting her water to break for the birth, and that doctors had been worried about the baby's health as his heart rate "was dropping very low every time I'd push & was staying low."

"I pushed so hard all the blood vessels broke in my face and chest. Tarek yelled, 'I see his head, push push push.' Our baby boy came out healthy and beautiful, I was in a state of shock it was a surreal experience. I was emotional and drained & so in love already," she shared.

In addition to Tristan, Tarek is also dad to son Brayden James, 7, and daughter Taylor Reese, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.