Heather Morris Welcomes Son Owen Bartlett

The actress welcomed Owen Bartlett, her second son with husband Taylor Hubbell, on Thursday

Heather Morris has a whole new reason to cheer.

The former Glee star and her husband Taylor Hubbell welcomed their second son on Thursday, Feb. 11, she announced on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Owen Bartlett Hubbell, who weighed 7 lbs., 3 oz., joins 2-year-old big brother Elijah.

“I can’t tell you how amazing an experience to go from a cesarean and having a VBAC … but I did it with the loving help of my husband, Dr and family … and of course this little guy,” the new mom captioned a sweet shot of herself cuddling her newborn baby boy.

Image zoom



Courtesy Heather Morris

In August, Morris, 28, used the same social media site to announce her pregnancy. While posing alongside the family’s growth chart (a giant ruler!), the actress cheekily captioned the picture with a simple hashtag: “#thegrowinghubbells.”

During an interview on the set of her new horror short The Cleansing Hour in November, the mom-to-be revealed she and Hubbell were expecting a second son. And although Elijah didn’t understand there was a baby on the way, Morris didn’t doubt his big brother skills.

“He’s really cute around babies and baby dolls so I think he’s really gonna adore it,” Morris said. “He’s really excited to have somebody to play with because he’s at that age where he’s active and wants to do stuff.”

While she awaited the birth of her baby boy, Morris made sure her growing bump didn’t stop her from getting in a good work out.

“Day #2 of walking everyday till baby comes! Gonna be tough but I got my mind set and I’m gonna do it,” she wrote alongside a photo of her feet on the treadmill weeks before giving birth.