Heather Locklear Celebrates 'Wonderful' Daughter Ava's 25th Birthday: 'Love You to the Moon and Back!'

By Tracey Harrington McCoy
Published on October 4, 2022 11:36 PM
Heather Locklear and daughter Ava Sambora. Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Heather Locklear is celebrating her daughter on her very special day.

On Tuesday, the Dynasty actress wished her daughter Ava Sambora a happy 25th birthday in a sweet Instagram post. "Happy Birthday to the most wonderful person I know," the 61-year-old actress penned. "I love you to the moon and back!!"

Locklear shared several photos, including one of Ava — whom she shares with ex-husband Richie Sambora — wearing a lace jumpsuit in front of a big "25" made of balloons.

"I love you mama 💘," Ava wrote in the comments. "Thank you so so much."

The Spin City actress isn't shy about praising her daughter on Instagram. She celebrated her daughter's graduation from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles two years ago by sharing a sweet photo of Ava's senior portrait on her Instagram.

Locklear posted a photo of her daughter's framed picture, which had a 2020 pink graduation cap tassel affixed over the top and was positioned next to a bouquet of matching pink flowers.

"Congratulations baby girl! We are so proud," Locklear wrote.

When Ava turned 23, Locklear paid tribute by sharing a candid photo of her daughter. "Happy birthday to my favorite person ever! You are so loved. Thank you for choosing me as your mama," wrote Locklear.

That same year, the mother-daughter duo reflected on the role kindness has played in their deep bond in companion essays appearing in PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: Richie Sambora on Raising Daughter Ava: I'm Proud of the Way She Turned Out

"Ava is an example to me to always try to find the good in someone," Locklear wrote at the time. "I have watched her from afar and up close throughout her life, and I aspire to be more like her. Her kindness is contagious."

The actress continued: "We are very close, and I am blessed to call her my daughter. She is completely unaware of all the good she brings to this world — it's just who she is. I couldn't be more proud of her."

Ava also shared her thoughts about her mom, writing: "My mom always taught me to be kind to whomever I met. She treats every person with respect and makes them feel important. While she embodies kindness in many ways, her ability to care for and give to others is what I admire most. She is selfless and inspires me to be selfless as well."

