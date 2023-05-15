Heather Locklear Celebrates Daughter Ava as She Receives Her Master's Degree: 'Such a Proud Mama'

Heather Locklear is celebrating daughter Ava's latest accomplishment.

The Melrose Place actress, 61, shared an Instagram post on Sunday to commemorate Ava's graduation, writing, "Such a proud mama. Congratulations my baby, with your masters in MFT. With your hard work and perseverance and kind hear [sic]."

In the photo, Locklear's daughter, 25, can be seen in a cap and gown receiving her Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy from the University of Southern California's Rossier School of Education.

The actress shares Ava with ex-husband Richie Sambora, 63. Ava is both Locklear's and Sambora's only child.

"Ava was totally excited that her grandmother was coming from New Jersey," a family friend tells PEOPLE. "Richie went out to the [Kentucky] Derby and then he flew from there to NJ on Sunday to get his mom and bring her out on Thurs[day] because she wouldn't miss it."

"Richie is tickled to death, he's so proud," adds the family friend. "And his mom was there and they all attended along with Heather's parents, Bill and Diane Locklear. Richie went out and got her to make sure she was there for her granddaughter's graduation!"

Ava commented on her mom's post, writing, "My mommy!!! Thank you!!" followed by, "I love you to the moon and back."

Locklear occasionally shares photos of Ava, including a birthday message this past October.

The actress wrote, "Happy Birthday to the most wonderful person I know. I love you to the moon and back!!"

In the post, Ava could be seen rocking a black lace jumpsuit while posing in front of numerous white balloons that form the number '25.'