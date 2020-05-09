Ava Sambora is graduating from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles

Heather Locklear Celebrates Daughter Ava's College Graduation at Home: 'We Are So Proud'

Congratulations are in order for Heather Locklear's daughter, Ava Sambora!

The Melrose Place star, 58, celebrated the 22-year-old's graduation from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles on Saturday, sharing a sweet photo of Sambora's senior portrait on her Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Locklear took a photo of her daughter's framed picture, which had a 2020 pink graduation cap tassel affixed over the top and was positioned next to a beautiful bouquet of matching pink flowers.

"Congratulations baby girl! We are so proud," the proud mom wrote.

Ahead of her daughter's graduation ceremony — which was held at home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — Locklear shared another photo of Sambora posing in her graduation cap outside.

In the picture, Sambora — who Locklear shares with ex-husband Richie Sambora— flashes a smile with her graduation cap on.

"Tomorrow is the big LMU graduation at home for my baby. Tune in for more tomorrow 🎓❤️," she wrote.

RELATED: Heather Locklear Calls Daughter Ava 'an Angel That Walks This Earth' on Her 22nd Birthday

Many of Locklear's followers flocked to the comments to wish her daughter congratulations.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna replied, 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻❤️❤️❤️," while social media star Brittany Furlan dropped a series of praise hands emojis.

RELATED: Heather Locklear's Daughter Ava, Ex Richie Sambora 'Are Giving Her a Lot of Support' amid Recovery

Ava has been social distancing at home with Locklear amid the coronavirus pandemic and continues to be a pillar of support for her mother who recently celebrated one year of sobriety.

Through her ups and downs, Locklear has remained very close with her daughter.

Image zoom Heather Locklear and daughter Ava Sambora Michael Buckner/Getty Images

“Richie and Ava are giving her a lot of support,” Locklear's friend told PEOPLE last month.

“She is gardening, taking walks and cooking like a fiend. She cooks for herself, Ava and her parents. It’s very sweet. Her dad is close to 91, and her mom is in her 80s, and she delivers food to them often,” said her friend.

Besides her family, Locklear has also been leaning on her tight group of girlfriends.

“It’s really amazing to see how she managed to turn things around,” said a source, who added, “Heather is always happiest when she is with her daughter.”