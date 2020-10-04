Heather Locklear Celebrates Daughter Ava's 23rd Birthday: 'My Favorite Person Ever'

"You are so loved. Thank you for choosing me as your mama," Heather Locklear said

Heather Locklear is honoring her "favorite person ever."

On Sunday, the Melrose Place alum, 59, posted a sweet birthday shout-out to daughter Ava (whom she shares with ex Richie Sambora) as she turned 23 years old. The proud mom shared a candid photo of Ava smiling, writing in the caption on Instagram that her only child is "so loved."

"Happy birthday to my favorite person ever! You are so loved. Thank you for choosing me as your mama," wrote Locklear.

Back in July, Locklear reveled in having her daughter home, sharing a gallery of sunny, happy snapshots of Ava posing with bright pink flowers. "Look who I have at home 😇❣️," wrote the elated mother.

Locklear celebrated Ava's graduation from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles in May, sharing a sweet photo of Sambora's senior portrait on her Instagram.

Locklear took a photo of her daughter's framed picture, which had a 2020 pink graduation cap tassel affixed over the top and was positioned next to a bouquet of matching pink flowers. "Congratulations baby girl! We are so proud," she captioned the post.

Ava had been social distancing at home with Locklear amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and continued to be a pillar of support for her mother, who celebrated one year of sobriety in April. Through her ups and downs, Locklear has remained very close to her daughter.

“Richie and Ava are giving her a lot of support,” Locklear's friend told PEOPLE in April.

“She is gardening, taking walks and cooking like a fiend. She cooks for herself, Ava and her parents. It’s very sweet. Her dad is close to 91, and her mom is in her 80s, and she delivers food to them often,” the friend explained at the time.