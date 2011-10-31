Heather Locklear Wishes She Had Ava's Confidence

"I always say I want to come back as Ava Sambora," Locklear, 50, jokes to PEOPLE. "She has such confidence."

Heather Locklear and daughter Ava Elizabeth wear the same clothes, enjoy the same shows and share an equal admiration for each other.

“I always say I want to come back as Ava Sambora,” Locklear, 50, jokes to PEOPLE. “She has such confidence.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The sentiment is reciprocated by Sambora, 14, who says she admires her mom’s humor and likeability.

“She is really, really funny. And even if she doesn’t know someone, she can click with them like that,” says the budding actress, whose father is Bon Jovi rocker Richie Sambora.



Image zoom

Sambora’s admiration has her following in her mother’s footsteps, and she recently landed a role in an upcoming Judd Apatow comedy.

Locklear says her daughter, who has already tried her hand at modeling, nailed the part.

“She’s amazing. I was like, ‘Ava, did you do the thing where you have to get on your mark?’ And she was like, ‘Oh yeah Mom, it was fine,'” explains the actress, who’s engaged to Jack Wagner.

“Like she has done it forever. It’s not like we do this in our house! We don’t go, ‘Let’s play movie making — get on your mark.'”

Image zoom

When not working, the mother-daughter duo love going shopping, where Locklear says Sambora takes over the motherly role.

“Ava always says to me, ‘You already have that!'” she laughs.

The pair have also been known to indulge in a little reality TV.

“We watch Toddlers and Tiaras together,” admits Locklear.

“I can’t believe she TiVo’d it — it’s unbelievable!”