Heather Dubrow Sends Daughter Max Off to College: 'You're Starting the Most Incredible Adventure'

Heather Dubrow's oldest daughter Max is leaving the nest.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Wednesday that her 18-year-old daughter has embarked on a new journey: college life.

"… and off goes Max ❤️🦌 !" Heather, 53, wrote in the caption of an Instagram post featuring pictures and a video from the process of moving Max into her new dorm.

"I love you my baby girl, you're starting the most incredible adventure," she continued. "I'm so proud of you - enjoy every moment, take advantage of every opportunity!!!"

"I love you so much !!! You may be far from home, but you are always close in my heart ❤️," she added.

One snap from the post shows Max posing in her new bedroom after it was fully decorated with the typical college essentials. Another picture features Heather's husband, Terry Dubrow, cuddling up to his daughter in what appeared to be a student dorm hall. The post also includes pictures of Heather and Max.

Max isn't their only child to recently leave the couple's home. Max's twin brother, Nick, also started his college adventure last week.

heatherdubrow/Instagram

Sharing the special moment on Instagram with a series of pictures from the moving day, Heather wrote in the caption, "And just like that… my first born is off to college 😭😭😭."

"I love you @nickdubrow and I'm so proud to be your Mom !" she continued. "Have the best year ever ! Be safe, make good decisions, study! and have fun ❤️ ( oh and a special thank you to @wellorganized.space who made this move in EASY… love you Amanda!)."

Earlier this year, Heather got matching tattoos with Max and Nick from a Newport Beach parlor. Max showed off the ink — an exclamation point with two dots on their middle fingers — via Instagram in March.

"Tongues out tattoos on," Max captioned the carousel, which featured individual snaps of the trio getting tattooed, at the time.

A month prior, in February, Heather proudly supported daughter Kat, 15, after she came out as a lesbian, one year after Max came out as bi.

"We've got four kids, they are different genders, different sexualities, and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as humans," said Heather in an interview with PEOPLE at the time.

A desire to share their family's story — and use their platform for good — factored into their decision to return to Real Housewives of Orange County. "I felt like our purpose is to keep those conversations going in other families," said Heather.

"Coming out with your sexuality is something that broadly affects a lot of different people. We just want people to realize it should be part of normal conversations," her husband shared.

"I was raised by 1950s parents. They talked about nothing. I had no idea," added Heather at the time. "These kids, they talk about everything, and I think it's so, so important."