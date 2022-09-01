Heather Dubrow Sends Daughter Max Off to College: 'You're Starting the Most Incredible Adventure'

"You may be far from home, but you are always close in my heart," the Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote Wednesday in an Instagram post

By
Published on September 1, 2022 12:36 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch7-bJCpYpL/ heatherdubrow's profile picture heatherdubrow Verified … and off goes Max ❤️🦌 ! I love you my baby girl, you’re starting the most incredible adventure. I’m so proud of you - enjoy every moment, take advantage of every opportunity!!! I love you so much !!! You may be far from home, but you are always close in my heart ❤️ 6h
Photo: heatherdubrow/Instagram

Heather Dubrow's oldest daughter Max is leaving the nest.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Wednesday that her 18-year-old daughter has embarked on a new journey: college life.

"… and off goes Max ❤️🦌 !" Heather, 53, wrote in the caption of an Instagram post featuring pictures and a video from the process of moving Max into her new dorm.

"I love you my baby girl, you're starting the most incredible adventure," she continued. "I'm so proud of you - enjoy every moment, take advantage of every opportunity!!!"

"I love you so much !!! You may be far from home, but you are always close in my heart ❤️," she added.

One snap from the post shows Max posing in her new bedroom after it was fully decorated with the typical college essentials. Another picture features Heather's husband, Terry Dubrow, cuddling up to his daughter in what appeared to be a student dorm hall. The post also includes pictures of Heather and Max.

Max isn't their only child to recently leave the couple's home. Max's twin brother, Nick, also started his college adventure last week.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch7-bJCpYpL/ heatherdubrow's profile picture heatherdubrow Verified … and off goes Max ❤️🦌 ! I love you my baby girl, you’re starting the most incredible adventure. I’m so proud of you - enjoy every moment, take advantage of every opportunity!!! I love you so much !!! You may be far from home, but you are always close in my heart ❤️ 6h
heatherdubrow/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sharing the special moment on Instagram with a series of pictures from the moving day, Heather wrote in the caption, "And just like that… my first born is off to college 😭😭😭."

"I love you @nickdubrow and I'm so proud to be your Mom !" she continued. "Have the best year ever ! Be safe, make good decisions, study! and have fun ❤️ ( oh and a special thank you to @wellorganized.space who made this move in EASY… love you Amanda!)."

Earlier this year, Heather got matching tattoos with Max and Nick from a Newport Beach parlor. Max showed off the ink — an exclamation point with two dots on their middle fingers — via Instagram in March.

"Tongues out tattoos on," Max captioned the carousel, which featured individual snaps of the trio getting tattooed, at the time.

A month prior, in February, Heather proudly supported daughter Kat, 15, after she came out as a lesbian, one year after Max came out as bi.

"We've got four kids, they are different genders, different sexualities, and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as humans," said Heather in an interview with PEOPLE at the time.

A desire to share their family's story — and use their platform for good — factored into their decision to return to Real Housewives of Orange County. "I felt like our purpose is to keep those conversations going in other families," said Heather.

"Coming out with your sexuality is something that broadly affects a lot of different people. We just want people to realize it should be part of normal conversations," her husband shared.

"I was raised by 1950s parents. They talked about nothing. I had no idea," added Heather at the time. "These kids, they talk about everything, and I think it's so, so important."

Related Articles
Heather Dubrow
Heather Dubrow and 18-Year-Old Twins Reveal Matching Tattoos on Their Middle Fingers
Deborah Roberts and Al Roker Drop Son Nick Off at College
Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts Drop Son Nick Off at College: 'His Moment to Soar Has Come'
Erin Napier dorm room
Erin Napier Shares Throwback Photos of Her College Dorm Room — Including Sweet Snaps with Ben
Leni Klum and Heidi Klum attend the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event
Heidi Klum Shares Emotional Post as Daughter Leni Leaves for College: 'Spread Your Wings and Fly'
Kate Hudson and her son back to school shopping
Celebrity Kids Leaving for College in 2022
Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing poses with Kelly Piquet during the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony on December 16, 2021 in Paris, France
Who Is Max Verstappen's Girlfriend? All About Kelly Piquet
John Stamos Instagram
Celebrity Kids' Back to School Photos 2022
Angelina Jolie is Emotional Dropping Zahara Off at Spelman
Angelina Jolie Is 'So Excited' and Emotional While Dropping Daughter Zahara Off at Spelman College
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas family picture
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Pool Time Photo with Nick Jonas and Baby Malti — See the Snap!
Heather Dubrow
Heather Dubrow Says She Wants to 'Help Normalize' Her Daughters' LGBTQ Identities
Max and Heather Dubrow
Heather Dubrow on Supporting Daughter Max When She Came Out at 17: 'Nothing She Could Tell Me Would Upset Me'
Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor's Graduation
Celebrity Kids Graduating from High School, College (and More!) in 2022
Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young
Heather Rae El Moussa Reunites with Husband Tarek After Admitting to Having 'Separation Anxiety'
Tarek and Heather El Moussa
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Skips Family Vacation to Mexico on 'Doctor's Orders'
heather dubrow
Heather Dubrow's Daughter Kat, 15, Comes Out as a Lesbian — 2 Years After Sister Max Came Out as Bi
Dr. Jennifer Armstrong, Noella Bergener
Jennifer Armstrong and Noella Bergener Depart 'Real Housewives of Orange County' After 1 Season