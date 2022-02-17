Heather Dubrow's daughter Kat, 15, publicly came out as a lesbian earlier this month — two years after sister Max came out as bi

Heather Dubrow Says She Wants to 'Help Normalize' Her Daughters' LGBTQ Identities

Heather Dubrow is sharing new details about her family's story.

Appearing on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, Heather chatted with host Andy Cohen about her daughters Max, 18, and Kat, 15, with Cohen making the observation that she's "a great mom" and that her kids have their feet "on the ground."

Heather, 53, then talked about one of the things that makes her a proud mom, seemingly referring to how her daughters have each come out in the public eye.

"When we talked about me coming back [to The Real Housewives of Orange County last year], one of the things I said to you was, 'We've got these four kids with different genders, different sexualities. This should be a normal conversation in all kinds of homes across our country, and we want to help normalize that.' So it makes me really proud!"

Later in the show, Cohen asked how Heather's kids "feel about being on the show," especially since "they're sharing a lot of themselves."

"It's a lot," the mother of four said. "I think that they have mixed feelings about it, but I'm incredibly proud of them, and I think that they all feel like they're helping people and helping start conversations in other households, and that means a lot."

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Heather shared that, one year after her eldest daughter Max came out as bi, her second daughter Kat came out as lesbian.

"We've got four kids, they are different genders, different sexualities, and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as humans," said Heather, who is also mom to son Nick, 18, and daughter Coco, 11.

A desire to share their family's story — and use their platform for good — factored in to their decision to return to Real Housewives of Orange County this season. "I felt like our purpose is to keep those conversations going in other families," said Heather.

The Dubrow family The Dubrow family | Credit: Courtesy Heather Dubrow

Added her husband, renowned plastic surgeon and the star of Botched, Terry Dubrow, 63, "Coming out with your sexuality is something that broadly affects a lot of different people. We just want people to realize it should be part of normal conversations."

The kids themselves said the live-and-let-live vibe in their home has made a huge difference in feeling at ease as they explore their identities.

"Even if she doesn't understand something, my mom tries very hard and she learns and teaches herself and she grows with us," said Max.

Added Kat: "She's asked me trillions of questions that really show she cares. She's asked me about my pronouns. It's really easy to talk to her. It's not like I have to build up courage if I have something to tell her."

Also on Wednesday, Dubrow shared where things stood in the college admissions process for her twins Max and Nicholas, or Nicky.

"Nicky has gotten into his dream school, he's very excited. He's going to LMU [Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles]," she said. "Max is waiting to hear where she's going to go."