Heather Dubrow Calls Son Ace, Daughter Kat Her 'Babies' as She Shares Photos from Family Trip

Heather Dubrow and husband Terry are enjoying a special getaway with two of their kids.

Over the weekend, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 54, documented the beginning of their travels to Italy with a couple of fun family photos on the plane.

Heather shared two photos on her Instagram Stories, showing son Ace, 12, and daughter Kat, 16, preparing for takeoff. Missing from the snaps were the couple's two other kids, 19-year-old twins Nick and Max.

"Let the adventure begin!!! #finalfourtrip," Heather wrote alongside a selfie of the four of them.

In another photo, Ace smiled for the camera with an iPad at his seat while Kat looked on from the seat beside him. "My babies !!" added Heather.

Last month, Dubrow posted a statement on social media, sharing that her 12-year-old child had come out as transgender and goes by the name Ace.

Marking International Sons Day, Heather shared a picture of a beach with "Ace" written in the sand, as she wrote in her caption, "We love you, our youngest son, Ace ❤️."

"Our job as parents is to give our kids a safe and supportive environment so they can grow up as healthy, happy, confident, independent humans. Since Ace is a 12 year old child, with a long life ahead of him - we will let him tell his own story someday if he chooses to do so," she continued. "All we can say is Ace, we love you so much and we are proud to be your parents. Your brother and sisters love and support you too ❤️."

Chatting with PEOPLE in February 2022, Dubrow shared that, one year after her daughter Max came out as bi, her second daughter Kat came out as lesbian.

"We've got four kids, they are different genders, different sexualities, and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as humans," said the Bravo star.