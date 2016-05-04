Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"It's a little bittersweet, but we're doing a little family trip when I get home, so it's all good," she says

From business owning to singing, acting, food blogging and everything in between, Haylie Duff does it all — including parenting!

On Friday’s episode of Amazon’s Style Code Live, Duff dished on the challenges of juggling work and being mom to daughter Ryan Ava, who will turn a year old on May 11.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Most of the trips that I take that are the one-day trips … I’m okay to do it because I get a little one-day break and then I’m so happy to get back to [Ryan],” Duff, 31, said.

“[This interview] was hard because I’d come off of starting my new show with the Cooking Channel and I’d been gone from her for two days, and I got to go home for a six-hour period to unpack and re-pack and see her, and then I got on another plane. I didn’t want to leave this time.”

Image zoom



Craig Barritt/Getty

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

This embed is invalid

But even though it’s difficult to be away from Ryan, Duff — who’s engaged to Ryan’s father, Matt Rosenberg — definitely sees the silver lining in striving so hard to keep a solid work-home balance in her life.

“The truth is, though, I feel like I’m setting a good example for her. That’s what I keep telling myself,” Duff explains. “It’s a little bittersweet, but we’re doing a little family trip when I get home, so it’s all good.”

Duff also talks about how sister Hilary‘s 4-year-old son Luca Cruz reacted to his cousin Ryan’s birth.

“At first, when Ryan came home, there was a lot of, like, ‘Who is this, and when is she going back?’ Because at first, she was just in my belly and Luca was like, ‘Cool, she can stay in there,’ ” Duff says. “And then she came out and he was kind of like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa.’ But he wasn’t saying it — it was just lots of looks, like, ‘Why is she here? How long is she staying here?’ ”

This embed is invalid

But when Luca realized his youngest-child status wouldn’t be encroached upon 24/7, his attitude changed a bit.

“Once he realized that she was my baby and not coming home with them, he adjusted to her, and he’s so sweet with her now,” Duff says. “He loves to give her hugs, and he talks about her a lot. I think the biggest confusion in his life right now is that he thinks Ryan is his sister.”