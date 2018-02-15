Haylie Duff will be welcoming her second daughter with fiancé Matt Rosenberg

Haylie Duff Expecting Second Daughter: 'The Family Is So Excited for the New Baby'

Haylie Duff is expecting a girl!

The singer, actress and Real Girl’s Kitchen food blogger, 32, will be welcoming her second daughter with fiancé Matt Rosenberg, PEOPLE confirms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple is already parents to Ryan Ava Erhard, 2½, who was born in March 2015.

“Ryan is thrilled!! She really wanted a baby sister,” a source tells PEOPLE. “The whole family is so excited for the new baby to arrive.”

Haylie, who is the older sister of actress Hilary Duff, announced her pregnancy in January with a cute photo of Ryan pointing at her own belly.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Matt Rosenberg and Haylie Duff with daughter Ryan in December

The parents to be have been together for five years and got engaged in 2012 when the T-shirt entrepreneur popped the question on April Fool’s Day, but decided to push their wedding back when Haylie got pregnant with Ryan.

On Wednesday, the mother to be celebrated Valentine’s Day with an adorable family selfie that was shared on Instagram. “Just a bunch of Valentines over here. #happyvalentinesday,” Duff captioned the photo.

Until her little sister arrives, Ryan has plenty of time to play with cousin Luca Cruz, aunt Hilary’s 5½-year-old son.

“They really play well together,” Haylie told PEOPLE in November. “One time I had Luca for a sleepover and the two of them were outside running around on a Slip ‘n Slide, and I remember looking out at them in the yard being like, ‘This is what they’re going to do as teenagers.’ ”