How Haylie Duff Is Staying Fit During Pregnancy

Just because she’s pregnant with her first child doesn’t mean that Haylie Duff has been taking it easy when it comes to her exercise routine.

“It feels good to be active a little bit every day,” Duff, 29, told PEOPLE at the Reebok FitHub Studio City Grand Opening. “I think it helps your body feel looser. Your body doesn’t feel like your own for a while, so it’s nice to get it moving every day.”

While the Real Girls Kitchen host says she was more cautious about the types of exercises she did in the beginning of her pregnancy, she’s now back to a regular routine.

“I’m doing a lot of yoga, I’m doing a lot of Pilates, I’m going on walks, I’m spinning,” she says. “You get this boost of energy back after a while, so I think that’s contributing to my working out a little bit more.”

She jokes: “At first I was taking more naps than anything!”

Duff — who said she’s putting her wedding to fiancé Matt Rosenberg on hold until after their daughter is born — has also been mindful of her diet.

“I don’t know if it’s because I have somebody else in mind, but I’ve been wanting to eat healthy food,” she says. “I’ve been craving oranges like crazy! I have a big bowl of them in our kitchen. There’s definitely the occasional craving food in there, but, for the most part, I’m keeping it healthy and simple.”

And while Duff hasn’t started experimenting with making baby foods, the avid chef is looking forward to doing that down the line.

“Your baby is milk-dependent for the first however many months so I haven’t yet, but it’s definitely on my mind and I’m excited to venture down into that!” she shares.

