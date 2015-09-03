Haylie Duff Introduces Daughter Ryan Ava
The new mom took to Instagram to share the first photos of her 4-month-old daughter
So sweet!
New mom Haylie Duff has been teasing photos of her daughter since Ryan Ava‘s birth in May — and now the proud mama is finally giving fans a good peek at her 4-month-old baby girl.
On Wednesday, Duff shared a snapshot of her little lady flashing a hint of a smile while lounging in a pink swimsuit.
“Baby’s first vacation,” the Real Girl’s Kitchen host, 30, captioned the cute candid.
Courtesy Haylie Duff
In honor of Ryan’s latest milestone, Duff followed up the photo with a second picture of her first child with fiancé Matt Rosenberg.
“Our sweet baby girl #RyanAvaErhard Rosenberg is 16 weeks today,” she wrote alongside the Instagram.
Last week, for Man Crush Monday, Duff posted a fun photo of another special someone in her life: 3-year-old nephew Luca Cruz. Duff recently told PEOPLE that she’s come to rely on sister Hilary since becoming a mother.
“She’s been there to support me,” Haylie says. “Whether I just want to cry for a minute or I just need her to hold [Ryan] for a second or whatever it is, she’s just there to support me in any way she can.”
— Anya Leon