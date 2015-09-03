The new mom took to Instagram to share the first photos of her 4-month-old daughter

So sweet!

New mom Haylie Duff has been teasing photos of her daughter since Ryan Ava‘s birth in May — and now the proud mama is finally giving fans a good peek at her 4-month-old baby girl.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Wednesday, Duff shared a snapshot of her little lady flashing a hint of a smile while lounging in a pink swimsuit.

“Baby’s first vacation,” the Real Girl’s Kitchen host, 30, captioned the cute candid.

Image zoom



Courtesy Haylie Duff

In honor of Ryan’s latest milestone, Duff followed up the photo with a second picture of her first child with fiancé Matt Rosenberg.

“Our sweet baby girl #RyanAvaErhard Rosenberg is 16 weeks today,” she wrote alongside the Instagram.

Last week, for Man Crush Monday, Duff posted a fun photo of another special someone in her life: 3-year-old nephew Luca Cruz. Duff recently told PEOPLE that she’s come to rely on sister Hilary since becoming a mother.

“She’s been there to support me,” Haylie says. “Whether I just want to cry for a minute or I just need her to hold [Ryan] for a second or whatever it is, she’s just there to support me in any way she can.”