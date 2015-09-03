Haylie Duff Introduces Daughter Ryan Ava

The new mom took to Instagram to share the first photos of her 4-month-old daughter

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 03, 2020 03:09 AM
So sweet!

New mom Haylie Duff has been teasing photos of her daughter since Ryan Ava‘s birth in May — and now the proud mama is finally giving fans a good peek at her 4-month-old baby girl.

On Wednesday, Duff shared a snapshot of her little lady flashing a hint of a smile while lounging in a pink swimsuit.

“Baby’s first vacation,” the Real Girl’s Kitchen host, 30, captioned the cute candid.


Courtesy Haylie Duff

In honor of Ryan’s latest milestone, Duff followed up the photo with a second picture of her first child with fiancé Matt Rosenberg.

“Our sweet baby girl #RyanAvaErhard Rosenberg is 16 weeks today,” she wrote alongside the Instagram.

Last week, for Man Crush Monday, Duff posted a fun photo of another special someone in her life: 3-year-old nephew Luca Cruz. Duff recently told PEOPLE that she’s come to rely on sister Hilary since becoming a mother.

“She’s been there to support me,” Haylie says. “Whether I just want to cry for a minute or I just need her to hold [Ryan] for a second or whatever it is, she’s just there to support me in any way she can.”

— Anya Leon

