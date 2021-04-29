"The anxiety of having them in my body was not worth it, and I wanted a more natural look," Hayley Hubbard said last month of having her implants removed

Hayley Hubbard Found Out She Was Pregnant the Day She Was Supposed to Get Breast Implants Removed

The timing of Hayley Hubbard's last pregnancy came at quite a surprising juncture.

"I was excited to get my implants out [and] get my life back and my body back," said Hayley, 33. "When you give birth and you're a new mom, there's this new normal you have to get used to. And it's like, 'Okay, how do I find myself again?' "

Hayley and Tyler shared that they were expecting again when their second child — son Luca Reed, now 20 months — was 6 months old. They also share daughter Olivia "Liv" Rose, 3. Son Atlas Roy was born on Sept. 24.

"We were at the point where we thought we would wait to have our third and just have a little time for us and getting used to having two kids," she also said. "It was an adjustment for us."

Hayley explained that she "was really looking forward" to waiting a little longer, before "a bomb was dropped" on the couple: a third baby on the way.

But while it "was a lot emotionally," she and Tyler, 34, "accepted it" as the way things were naturally supposed to play out, after a little reflection and processing.

"We were just like, 'All right, I guess God wants us to just knock this out,' " Hayley said. "And here we go, one more year."

One month into her recovery as of March, the podcast host previously said she wanted to share her experience with her implant-removal surgery because "it seems to be a hot topic."

Hayley explained on her Instagram Story that she wanted them removed out of concerns about the uptick in breast-implant illnesses (BII), a newly emerging syndrome that is occurring in people with implants and can cause symptoms ranging from chronic fatigue to breathing problems to depression and hair loss, among others.

"I got mine removed because I had a textured gummy bear silicone implant, which they are not putting in people's bodies anymore," she said. "At the time when I got mine they were the latest, the greatest, the most natural ever. Now they're not. So that's why I was just like, 'I want to get them out.' "

The mother of three said that she wasn't sure if her implants were impacting her health, but she didn't want to take the risk.

"I don't know that I was feeling badly; I've been pregnant for three years, so it could've been a number of things," Hayley said. "But just the anxiety of having them in my body was not worth it, and I wanted a more natural look."

After removing the implants, Hayley's doctors took fat from another part of her body and transferred it into her breasts, "which I love," she said. "It looks super natural."