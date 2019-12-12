Baby Wraps, Jewelry, Cameras — and Wine! Hayley Hubbard's Top Holiday Gift Ideas for New Moms

Newborn Essentials
I’m addicted to these soft, stretchy swaddles and knotted gowns for my newborn. They’re snuggly, cute, functional and created by a mother that wanted to have the perfect swaddle. (And she did!)
Buy It! Lydia Essential Newborn Bundle ($39.50), loulouandcompany.com
Pay It Forward
Each Espwa 4 Things Dear Mama Tote currently supports expectant moms in rural Haiti. I love carrying something cute and useful that also provides lifesaving maternal healthcare to moms and babies in Central Plateau, Haiti.
Buy It! Espwa 4 Things Dear Mama Tote ($37), theshopforward.com
Toast to That
This ONEHOPE California Brut Sparkling set is a fun gift for new moms ready to celebrate and also helps supply meals for children in need.
Buy It! Celebration Set Gift Box Silver Glitter Edition ($85), onehopewine.com
Music to My Ears
Every child needs a guitar! We hang ours on the wall in the playroom for decoration, and now Liv is old enough to take it down to play “just like Daddy.”
Buy It! Loog Mini kids’ guitar ($79), loogguitars.com
Blanket Statement
For the snuggler, we adore these eight-layered organic cotton gauze baby blankets for cuddles, tummy time — and of course, for cute photos.
Buy It! Willaby Geo Baby Blanket ($98), willabyshop.com
Drink Up
I love this smoothie blend for new moms because it’s convenient, helps with breast milk nutrients and production and has mood-boosting qualities, among many other great attributes!
Buy It! Seedlyfe Postpartum Lactation Supplement Superfood Powder ($68), amazon.com
Go for the Gold
These everyday jewelry pieces are the best gift for a new mom! I have Liv and Luca’s initials, plus my husband’s, all on one necklace close to my heart.
Buy It! Bychari 2-Initial and Diamond Necklace ($275), bychari.com
All Wrapped Up
This Solly Baby infant wrap makes life on the go easier, especially with two kids. I bring this with me everywhere, so I have the option to be hands-free while providing a soothing feeling to baby Luca.
Buy It! Solly Baby wraps ($65), shop.sollybaby.com
Diaper Duty
Made by a dad, this diaper bag is functional and aesthetically unisex, because let’s be honest — I want my husband to feel very comfortable carrying a diaper bag!
Buy It! Willow Recycled Ocean Plastic Convertible Backpack Diaper Bag ($180), nordstrom.com
Sign of the Times
A mini letter board is a must-have for all of the milestone and monthly photos to come.
Buy It! 8½ inch x 4 inch Felt Letter Board ($30), etsy.com
Picture This
This instant film camera has been so fun for capturing memories, but also to entertain our toddler. She likes when we show her the photo right away and we love that it’s a memory she can hold and keep.
Buy It! Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Instant Film Camera ($120), amazon.com
Bounce with Me
This neutral-toned, environment-friendly baby bouncer is everything. We use ours in practically every room of the house, but I love having mine in my home office so I can work with Luca resting nearby.
Buy It! Charlie Crane Levo Beech Wood Baby Bouncer in White ($229), en.smallable.com
Matchy Matchy
For the yogi! These mommy-and-me yoga clothes are just the cutest. We love these because it gets Liv excited about doing yoga like Mommy!
Buy It! Yoga Baby Mommy and Me clothing (prices vary), yogababyclothing.com