Baby Wraps, Jewelry, Cameras — and Wine! Hayley Hubbard's Top Holiday Gift Ideas for New Moms

Tyler Hubbard's wife Hayley shares with PEOPLE her favorite picks to bestow upon new moms this holiday season
By Anya Leon
December 12, 2019 01:40 PM

Newborn Essentials

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

I’m addicted to these soft, stretchy swaddles and knotted gowns for my newborn. They’re snuggly, cute, functional and created by a mother that wanted to have the perfect swaddle. (And she did!)

Buy It! Lydia Essential Newborn Bundle ($39.50), loulouandcompany.com

Pay It Forward

Each Espwa 4 Things Dear Mama Tote currently supports expectant moms in rural Haiti. I love carrying something cute and useful that also provides lifesaving maternal healthcare to moms and babies in Central Plateau, Haiti. 

Buy It! Espwa 4 Things Dear Mama Tote ($37), theshopforward.com

Toast to That

This ONEHOPE California Brut Sparkling set is a fun gift for new moms ready to celebrate and also helps supply meals for children in need.

Buy It! Celebration Set Gift Box Silver Glitter Edition ($85), onehopewine.com

Music to My Ears

Logo Guitars

Every child needs a guitar! We hang ours on the wall in the playroom for decoration, and now Liv is old enough to take it down to play “just like Daddy.”

Buy It! Loog Mini kids’ guitar ($79), loogguitars.com

Blanket Statement

Willaby

For the snuggler, we adore these eight-layered organic cotton gauze baby blankets for cuddles, tummy time — and of course, for cute photos. 

Buy It! Willaby Geo Baby Blanket ($98), willabyshop.com

Drink Up

Seedlyfe

I love this smoothie blend for new moms because it’s convenient, helps with breast milk nutrients and production and has mood-boosting qualities, among many other great attributes!

Buy It! Seedlyfe Postpartum Lactation Supplement Superfood Powder ($68), amazon.com

Go for the Gold

By Chari

These everyday jewelry pieces are the best gift for a new mom! I have Liv and Luca’s initials, plus my husband’s, all on one necklace close to my heart. 

Buy It! Bychari 2-Initial and Diamond Necklace ($275), bychari.com

All Wrapped Up

Solly baby

This Solly Baby infant wrap makes life on the go easier, especially with two kids. I bring this with me everywhere, so I have the option to be hands-free while providing a soothing feeling to baby Luca.

Buy It! Solly Baby wraps ($65), shop.sollybaby.com

Diaper Duty

Nordstrom

Made by a dad, this diaper bag is functional and aesthetically unisex, because let’s be honest — I want my husband to feel very comfortable carrying a diaper bag!

Buy It! Willow Recycled Ocean Plastic Convertible Backpack Diaper Bag ($180), nordstrom.com

Sign of the Times

Etsy

A mini letter board is a must-have for all of the milestone and monthly photos to come. 

Buy It! 8½ inch x 4 inch Felt Letter Board ($30), etsy.com

Picture This

Amazon

This instant film camera has been so fun for capturing memories, but also to entertain our toddler. She likes when we show her the photo right away and we love that it’s a memory she can hold and keep.

Buy It! Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Instant Film Camera ($120), amazon.com

Bounce with Me

Smallable

This neutral-toned, environment-friendly baby bouncer is everything. We use ours in practically every room of the house, but I love having mine in my home office so I can work with Luca resting nearby.

Buy It! Charlie Crane Levo Beech Wood Baby Bouncer in White ($229), en.smallable.com

Matchy Matchy

Yoga Baby Clothing

For the yogi! These mommy-and-me yoga clothes are just the cutest. We love these because it gets Liv excited about doing yoga like Mommy!

Buy It! Yoga Baby Mommy and Me clothing (prices vary), yogababyclothing.com

