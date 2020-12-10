Hayden Panettiere Says Daughter Kaya, 6, Is 'Getting So Big' in Sweet Birthday Tribute: 'Blessed'

Hayden Panettiere can't believe how fast her daughter is growing up!

The Nashville star, 31, celebrated Kaya Evdokia's 6th birthday on Wednesday with a sweet tribute on her Instagram.

"6 years ago today, I met the most amazing (not so little anymore) creature," she wrote alongside a photo of a birthday cake, which was shaped to resemble the number six and featured macaroons, marshmallows and How to Train Your Dragon-themed decorations. "Can’t believe my baby girl is getting so big!"

Panettiere went on to thank the founder of D&Y Couture for creating a "beautiful cake" in honor of her daughter's milestone.

"#HappyBirthdayKaya #blessed," she added, tagging her former fiancé and Kaya's father, Wladimir Klitschko, and the design studio responsible for the sugary confection.

Panettiere and Klitschko, 44, began dating in 2009, but split in 2011. They later reconciled and got engaged in 2013, though they never tied the knot.

The pair welcomed Kaya in Hawaii on Dec. 9, 2014, telling PEOPLE at the time, "We are over the moon and madly in love!"

Reports of Panettiere's split with the Ukrainian boxing champ came in August 2018 shortly after her hit show Nashville had ended.

Last year, a source told PEOPLE that Panettiere had been living away from her daughter Kaya ever since her breakup with Klitschko.

"Hayden has gone through changes since she had Kaya, and while some were not perfect, others have helped her grow," the source said. "She is trying to feel good about herself, her life, and how she wants to go forward."