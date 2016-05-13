"The postpartum has been really scary for everybody but she's taking care of it," a source tells PEOPLE

Hayden Panettiere 'Wanted to Get Herself Healthy Again' After Recurrence of Postpartum Depression



Todd Williamson/Getty

Hayden Panettiere is continuing to fight for healthy stability amid her battle with postpartum depression, PEOPLE has learned.

“She is trying to take care of herself. She wanted to get herself healthy again,” an insider tells PEOPLE. “The postpartum has been really scary for everybody, but she’s taking care of it.”

“She’s taking care of herself,” the source adds.

On Thursday, Panettiere, 26, posted a message to fans that she is taking “time to reflect.”

“The postpartum depression I have been experiencing has impacted every aspect of my life,” she tweeted. “Rather than stay stuck due to unhealthy coping mechanisms I have chosen to take time to reflect holistically on my health and life. Wish me luck!”

Last October, Panettiere sought treatment for her postpartum depression after giving birth to her and boxer Wladimir Klitschko‘s daughter, Kaya Evdokia, now 17 months.

Prior to treatment, the actress appeared on Live with Kelly and Michael in September, and the new mom wasn’t ashamed to talk about her battle with postpartum depression.

“There’s a lot of misunderstanding — there’s a lot of people out there that think it’s not real, that’s it not true, that it’s something that’s made up in their minds, that ‘Oh, it’s hormones,’ ” she said to Ripa and Strahan. “They brush it off. It’s something that’s completely uncontrollable. It’s really painful and it’s really scary and women need a lot of support.”