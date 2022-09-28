Hayden Panettiere Says Most Misunderstood Thing About Her Is She Would 'Easily Throw Out My Child'

Hayden Panettiere wants to set the record straight that relinquishing custody of her daughter Kaya was not something she could "easily" do.

During this week's episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, the 33-year-old actress shares new details about how the decision came about for her daughter Kaya to live with her father, Panettiere's ex Wladimir Klitschko.

Speaking to co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and guest host Kelly Osbourne, Panettiere reveals that the most misunderstood thing about her is the "idea that I'm a person that would just easily throw out my child, give away my child."

The Nashville star explains that Kaya was almost 3 at the time she went to Ukraine to reside with Klitschko, from whom the actress split that year. Panettiere says signing the custody papers was the "most heartbreaking thing I've ever had to do in my life."

"I felt horribly guilty but at the same time, I was trying to tell myself if I'm not okay, if I'm not good then I cannot be the best mom to [Kaya]," the actress says. "And I was going through such a hard time and I knew the most unselfish thing I could do was to make that hard decision and just try to work on myself."

Panettiere notes that the way the custody decision was made was "very upsetting."

"You thought this was an agreement that you came to that it was best that your daughter be with her dad," Banfield Norris asks the actress to clarify.

"At first it was not because it wasn't a discussion," Panettiere explains. "If [Klitschko] had come to me and said I think because of where you're at right now and your struggles that you're having it would be good for her to be over here with me for a while — which if I had probably had enough of a conversation I would've said okay that makes sense, I get it, I'll come there to visit and stuff like that."

"I was gonna go work on myself, I was gonna get better, and when I got better then things would change and she could come to me and I could have my time with her but that didn't happen," she adds.

