Hayden Panettiere Says Most Misunderstood Thing About Her Is She Would 'Easily Throw Out My Child'

The actress shares her truth for the first time about custody of her only child, daughter Kaya, in this week's episode of Red Table Talk

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 28, 2022 03:31 PM
Hayden Panettiere
Photo: Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Hayden Panettiere wants to set the record straight that relinquishing custody of her daughter Kaya was not something she could "easily" do.

During this week's episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, the 33-year-old actress shares new details about how the decision came about for her daughter Kaya to live with her father, Panettiere's ex Wladimir Klitschko.

Speaking to co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and guest host Kelly Osbourne, Panettiere reveals that the most misunderstood thing about her is the "idea that I'm a person that would just easily throw out my child, give away my child."

The Nashville star explains that Kaya was almost 3 at the time she went to Ukraine to reside with Klitschko, from whom the actress split that year. Panettiere says signing the custody papers was the "most heartbreaking thing I've ever had to do in my life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I felt horribly guilty but at the same time, I was trying to tell myself if I'm not okay, if I'm not good then I cannot be the best mom to [Kaya]," the actress says. "And I was going through such a hard time and I knew the most unselfish thing I could do was to make that hard decision and just try to work on myself."

Panettiere notes that the way the custody decision was made was "very upsetting."

"You thought this was an agreement that you came to that it was best that your daughter be with her dad," Banfield Norris asks the actress to clarify.

Hayden Panettiere bravely opens up about years of alcohol abuse, crippling postpartum depression, and, for the first time, reveals her truth about giving up custody of her only child. Special guest host and first time mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne joins the Table with a life-changing update about her addiction recovery and pregnancy journey.
Red Table Talk @Angela Andaloro

"At first it was not because it wasn't a discussion," Panettiere explains. "If [Klitschko] had come to me and said I think because of where you're at right now and your struggles that you're having it would be good for her to be over here with me for a while — which if I had probably had enough of a conversation I would've said okay that makes sense, I get it, I'll come there to visit and stuff like that."

"I was gonna go work on myself, I was gonna get better, and when I got better then things would change and she could come to me and I could have my time with her but that didn't happen," she adds.

The Facebook Watch original series Red Table Talk airs Wednesdays at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. New episodes stream weekly.

Related Articles
Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere Says She Was Unaware of Custody Agreement Until Daughter Was Already in Ukraine
Hayden Panettiere bravely opens up about years of alcohol abuse, crippling postpartum depression, and, for the first time, reveals her truth about giving up custody of her only child. Special guest host and first time mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne joins the Table with a life-changing update about her addiction recovery and pregnancy journey.
Hayden Panettiere Says Relinquishing Custody of Daughter Was the 'Most Heartbreaking Thing'
Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere Recalls 'Sketchy' Moment She Was Given 'Happy Pills' on the Red Carpet at Age 16
Red Table Talk - CR: Jordan Fisher
Jada Pinkett Smith Unpacks What Gaslighting in a Relationship Means on 'Red Table Talk'
Card Placeholder Image
Hayden Panettiere Makes Glam Red Carpet Return at Pre-Emmys Party
Teddy Riley Says He Wants to Be in 'All My Kids' Lives' After Not Seeing Son for Over 3 Years
Teddy Riley Says He Wants to Be in 'All My Kids' Lives' After Not Seeing Son for Over 3 Years
Jeanette McCurdy, Miranda Cosgrove
Jennette McCurdy Praises 'Hugely Healing' Bond with Miranda Cosgrove: 'I'm Very Grateful'
Red Table Talk announces season return date with new episodes
'Red Table Talk' Announces Return Date Featuring New Episode with 'iCarly' Alum Jennette McCurdy
Hayden Panetierre Cover
Hayden Panettiere on Her Relationship with 'Smart, Funny' Daughter Kaya, 7: 'She Still Loves Me'
Wladimir Klitschko and Hayden Panettiere attend the Giorgio Armani show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week Spring Summer 2014 on June 25, 2013 in Milan, Italy
Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko's Relationship Timeline
Hayden Panetierre Cover
Hayden Panettiere Reveals Addiction to Opioids and Alcohol: 'I Was in a Cycle of Self-Destruction'
BARBARA CORCORAN
'Shark Tank' 's Barbara Corcoran Visits 'Red Table Talk' to Share the Shocking Moment She Was 'Hit by a Scammer'
Red Table Talk
Jada Pinkett Smith Says Mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris 'Never Cuddled with Me' While Growing Up
Red Table Talk
Jada Pinkett Smith Tears Up on 'RTT' Discussing 'Terrified Little Girl Underneath' Her 'Strong' Exterior
Red Table Talk
Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Mom Warning Not to Get on Stranger's Boat in Italy: 'Saved My Life Again'
Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere Says Daughter Kaya, 7, Is 'Safe and Not in Ukraine' Following Russia's Invasion