Hayden Panettiere Is 'Looking Forward' to One Day Talking to Daughter Kaya About Her 'Struggles'

Hayden Panettiere is opening up about how she'll share her health and wellness journey with her daughter Kaya, 8, when the time is right

Published on March 6, 2023 03:04 PM
Women's Health: April 2023 / Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere. Photo: Kimber Capriotti for WOMEN’S HEALTH

Hayden Panettiere is reflecting on the journey to a healthy body and mind.

Appearing on the cover of Women's Health's March issue, the Nashville actress talked about how daughter Kaya, 8, has no idea what her mom has been through.

Following the birth of her daughter with then-husband Wladimir Klitschko, Panettiere struggled with addiction and postpartum depression, which she's opened up about since returning to the spotlight last year.

When it comes to making amends, the actress, 33, said she's "looking forward to the day where I get to have these conversations with her."

Hayden Panettiere
Kimber Capriotti for Women’s Health

"I'm grateful that I'm equipped with the information and with the experience that I've had with postpartum depression."

The actress made the heartbreaking decision for Kaya to go live in Ukraine with Klitschko, Kaya's father, from whom Panettiere split in 2018.

In an appearance on Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk last fall, Panettiere said signing the custody papers was the "most heartbreaking thing I've ever had to do in my life" — but noted that the way the custody decision was made was "very upsetting" because she was unaware of the custody agreement until Kaya was already in Ukraine.

Hayden Panettiere
Kimber Capriotti for Women’s Health

"I was gonna go work on myself and I was gonna get better, and when I got better that things could change and she could come to me and I could have my time with her," she explained. "But that didn't happen."

Elsewhere in the interview with Women's Health, Panettiere talked about how difficult it was to have her real life going through turmoil, then going on the set of Nashville and living a similar experience through her character there.

"They wrote my character as having postpartum depression," the actress said, noting it was during a time when Kaya was back and forth between Nashville and Ukraine with her father. "They wrote that she abandoned her child and went to a different country. And it was very difficult to go on set and to act out these feelings about these things that I was truly going through in my real life."

