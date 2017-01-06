Hayden Panettiere's daughter is also already mastering the ski slopes, she said during an appearance on Live with Kelly!

So Cute! Watch Hayden Panettiere's 2-Year-Old Daughter Ski Down the Slopes Like a Pro

Just like Papa!

Hayden Panettiere‘s 2-year-old daughter Kaya has apparently mastered one of the languages spoken in dad Wladimir Klitschko‘s home country.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“She’s really good at Russian,” Panettiere said during an appearance on Live with Kelly! Thursday. “She’s getting good at English, but she has an accent.”

She added, “Like a Russian accent. When she says ‘dog,’ she says, ‘dowg.’ ”

Image zoom

Panettiere, though, only speaks “baby Russian, where you add a little ‘chick’ at the end.”

The Nashville star later revealed that her toddler has already mastered the slopes.

“We’ve got her on skis,” Panettiere said, after sharing video from a recent trip to Austria, laughing that her partner “ate it” while filming their daughter skiing.

Image zoom

Also on Thursday, Panettiere told Good Morning America that her little ski bunny “has no fear.”

“She would go straight into a wall if you let her,” shared Panettiere.

The actress further opened up about her battle with postpartum depression, a condition she’s been candid about since before and after first seeking professional help in October 2015.