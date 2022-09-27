Hayden Panettiere Says Relinquishing Custody of Daughter Was the 'Most Heartbreaking Thing'

The actress opens up for the first time about custody of her only child, daughter Kaya, and having Kaya live with ex Wladimir Klitschko

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 27, 2022 09:00 AM

Hayden Panettiere is sharing her truth about the custody of her daughter Kaya.

The actress, 33, appears on this week's new episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, opening up to co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and guest host Kelly Osbourne about the "very upsetting" experience of relinquishing custody of her only child to ex Wladimir Klitschko.

In a clip from the RTT conversation shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Panettiere calls signing the custody papers the "most heartbreaking thing I've ever had to do in my life."

"You thought this was an agreement that you came to that it was best that your daughter be with her dad," Banfield Norris asks the actress to clarify.

"At first it was not because it wasn't a discussion," the actress explains. "If [Klitschko] had come to me and said I think because of where you're at right now and your struggles that you're having it would be good for her to be over here with me for a while — which if I had probably had enough of a conversation I would've said okay that makes sense, I get it, I'll come there to visit and stuff like that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Because of the way that it was done, it was very upsetting," she continues. "I mean, it was the worst signing those papers, the most heartbreaking thing I've ever, ever had to do in my life."

Panettiere went on to clarify that the "papers were to give [Klitschko] full custody."

Hayden Panettiere bravely opens up about years of alcohol abuse, crippling postpartum depression, and, for the first time, reveals her truth about giving up custody of her only child. Special guest host and first time mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne joins the Table with a life-changing update about her addiction recovery and pregnancy journey.
Red Table Talk @Angela Andaloro

"I was gonna go work on myself, I was gonna get better, and when I got better then things would change and she could come to me and I could have my time with her but that didn't happen," she adds.

In July, Panettiere spoke to PEOPLE about her relationship with 7-year-old daughter Kaya.

Hayden Panettiere
Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

"Oh my gosh, that child came out of me," said the Nashville star with a laugh. "But she is smarter than me. And she's going to be taller than me!"

In 2018, amidst Panettiere's battle with addiction to alcohol and pills, the actress made the heartbreaking decision for Kaya to go live in Ukraine with boxing champ Klitschko, Kaya's father, from whom Panettiere split that year.

"It was the hardest thing I could do," she recalled. "But the best thing for my daughter was to make sure she was okay, take care of myself and make sure I could be a good mom to her. And sometimes that means letting go."

The Facebook Watch original series Red Table Talk airs Wednesdays at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. New episodes stream weekly.

Related Articles
Hayden Panetierre Cover
Hayden Panettiere on Her Relationship with 'Smart, Funny' Daughter Kaya, 7: 'She Still Loves Me'
Card Placeholder Image
Hayden Panettiere Makes Glam Red Carpet Return at Pre-Emmys Party
Teddy Riley Says He Wants to Be in 'All My Kids' Lives' After Not Seeing Son for Over 3 Years
Teddy Riley Says He Wants to Be in 'All My Kids' Lives' After Not Seeing Son for Over 3 Years
Red Table Talk - CR: Jordan Fisher
Jada Pinkett Smith Unpacks What Gaslighting in a Relationship Means on 'Red Table Talk'
Wladimir Klitschko and Hayden Panettiere attend the Giorgio Armani show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week Spring Summer 2014 on June 25, 2013 in Milan, Italy
Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko's Relationship Timeline
Jeanette McCurdy, Miranda Cosgrove
Jennette McCurdy Praises 'Hugely Healing' Bond with Miranda Cosgrove: 'I'm Very Grateful'
JENNETTE-MCCURDY-red-table-talk
Jennette McCurdy Reads Shocking Email Sent from Abusive Late Mom on 'Red Table Talk'
Hayden Panetierre Cover
Hayden Panettiere Reveals Addiction to Opioids and Alcohol: 'I Was in a Cycle of Self-Destruction'
Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere Says Daughter Kaya, 7, Is 'Safe and Not in Ukraine' Following Russia's Invasion
BARBARA CORCORAN
'Shark Tank' 's Barbara Corcoran Visits 'Red Table Talk' to Share the Shocking Moment She Was 'Hit by a Scammer'
Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Rodney Norris attend the world premiere of Universal Pictures' "NOPE" at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 18, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Adrienne and Rodney Norris on How Recovery Laid a Foundation for Their Marriage: 'The Stars Were Aligned'
Red Table Talk
Jada Pinkett Smith Tears Up on 'RTT' Discussing 'Terrified Little Girl Underneath' Her 'Strong' Exterior
Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere Says 'Friends and Family Are Desperately Trying to Defend Their Way of Life' in Ukraine
Hayden Panetierre Cover
Hayden Panettiere Opens Up About Surviving an Abusive Relationship: 'It Was a Very Dark Time'
Red Table Talk
Jada Pinkett Smith Says Mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris 'Never Cuddled with Me' While Growing Up
Ayleen Charlotte, Tinder Swindler victim on Red Table Talk clips
'Tinder Swindler' Victim Ayleen Charlotte Says It Took Over Year to 'Build Myself Up Again': 'RTT'