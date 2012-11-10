Alex O’Loughlin and Malia Jones Name Son Lion

Alex O'Loughlin and Malia Jones have welcomed a son, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

John Sciulli/Wireimage

Update: The actor told reporters Saturday (and PEOPLE has confirmed with O’Loughlin’s rep) that his newborn son’s name is Lion.

Originally posted Oct. 26: It’s another boy!

The baby reportedly arrived Thursday, Oct. 25.

The Hawaii Five-0 star, 36, is already father to 15-year-old son Saxon, while Jones, 35, is mother to 3-year-old son Spike, each from previous relationships.

O’Loughlin and Jones, a surfer and model, first stepped out last November. The couple announced the pregnancy in August.

In addition to his role as Steve on the CBS show, the actor is also known for starring opposite Jennifer Lopez in The Back-up Plan.