Hatchimals Cracks Open New HatchiBabies Just in Time for the Holiday Season

Time to get crackin’ on the holiday shopping because there’s a new Hatchimals toy in town.

The wildly popular company just announced they are adding a new speckled egg to their lineup: Hatchimals HatchiBabies, out Oct. 5 and available for pre-order now.

While the the look of the surely adorable toys‘ species are a mystery until their release, their names lend a clue: Ponette, Cheetree, Chipadee, Monkiwi (a Target exclusive) and Koalabee (a Walmart exclusive).

HatchiBabies include a special surprise: the ability to learn whether your new critter is a boy or a girl!

Hatchimals HatchiBabies Courtesy Hatchimals

For the newest addition to the Hatchimals family, the company will be holding a special launch celebration from Oct. 5 to 7 at The Grove in Los Angeles.

At the event, kids can participate in Hatchimals-themed activities and be among the first to get a glimpse at the cute critters.

Hatchimals HatchiBabies Courtesy Hatchimals

Hatchimals HatchiBabies — out Oct. 5, on Hatchimals Day — retail for $55 to $60 and are available for pre-order now on amazon.com, walmart.com and target.com.