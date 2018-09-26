Hasbro Unveils Hilarious New Twists on Classic Board Games Like Clue, The Game of Life and More

Fans of adult-humor games like Cards Against Humanity are in for a treat this holiday season. The gift giver? Hasbro.

The well-loved toy and game company announced this week that they will soon be releasing a line of five parody board games, just in time for the holidays and inspired by their classic games Clue, The Game of Life, Mystery Date, Sorry! and everyone’s first stress-induced memory, Operation.

Each new game comes with a hilariously relatable title, as well as new game play and objective — like Clue: What Happened Last Night? Lost in Vegas, which doesn’t sound entirely unlike the plot of The Hangover. You guessed it: six friends wake up to find one of their own missing from their hotel room after a night of too much partying.

Another player in the new lineup is Game of Life: Quarter Life Crisis which, instead of drawing the “Doctor” card and making $100,000 right out of college, sees participants face the reality of “crippling debt” while navigating among life’s familiar everyday challenges like a botched tattoo job, dropping your phone in the toilet and calling in sick to work to get in eight extra hours of your favorite TV show.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Clue: What Happened Last Night? Lost in Vegas Hasbro

The Game of Life: Quarter Life Crisis Hasbro

Mystery Date: Catfished Hasbro

RELATED GALLERY: Pets Playing Board Games

Mystery Date: Catfished brings back an oldie but goodie, but this time it has been crafted for the 2018 dater — which means wading through the questionable world of online dating and trying not to get catfished.

Ever wonder what would happen if there was a gas leak in the exam room during surgery (who hasn’t)? Now, you don’t have to! With Botched Operation, you can practice the already-stressful task of removing the dreaded charley horse while performing a side challenge based on how you’re “feeling” after the gas leak.

Botched Operation Hasbro

Sorry! Not Sorry Hasbro

RELATED VIDEO: Clue the Movie Turns 30



Finally, the most hilarious title: Sorry! Not Sorry. This game encourages its players to steal their friends’ pawns to sabotage their chances at a win, with the added bonus of “Not Sorry!” cards to bring in a “Have you ever?” twist.

Hasbro’s parody game collection will be available exclusively at Target stores and target.com beginning Oct. 1, retailing for $20 each.