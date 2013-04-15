Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman Welcome Son Dashiell Max Robert

The Weinstein Company chairman and his wife, designer Georgina Chapman welcomed a son on Thursday, April 11 in New York City, PEOPLE confirms.

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein now has an ally at home.

The Weinstein Company chairman and his wife, designer Georgina Chapman welcomed a son, Dashiell Max Robert Weinstein, on Thursday, April 11 in New York City, PEOPLE confirms.

The couple are already parents to daughter India Pearl, 2. Weinstein, 61, also has three daughters — Emma, Lily and Ruth — from his previous marriage.

When announcing her pregnancy, the Marchesa co-founder, 37, told PEOPLE that the sex of her second child didn’t matter to her. “Just as long as the baby is happy and healthy,” she said at the time.

Added Weinstein, “After four girls, I don’t care if it’s a boy or a girl. It makes no difference to me.”

Chapman and Weinstein wed on Dec. 15, 2007 at his Connecticut home.

Page Six was first to report the news of the baby boy’s birth.