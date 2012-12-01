Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman Expecting Another Baby
"We are both over the moon," the Marchesa co-founder, 36, tells the New York Post.
Dave M. Benett/FFR/Getty
There’s another baby on the way for Georgina Chapman and Harvey Weinstein.
“We are both over the moon,” the Marchesa co-founder and Project Runway: All Stars judge, 36, tells the New York Post.
The couple are already parents to daughter India Pearl, 2. The Weinstein Company chairman, 60, also has three daughters from a previous marriage.
“We don’t know the sex — it could be Harvey and five daughters,” Chapman, who’s due in the spring, jokes. “I’d be happy either way.”
She and Weinstein wed on Dec. 15, 2007 at his Connecticut home.
— Sarah Michaud