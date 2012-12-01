Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman Expecting Another Baby

"We are both over the moon," the Marchesa co-founder, 36, tells the New York Post.

Image zoom

Dave M. Benett/FFR/Getty

There’s another baby on the way for Georgina Chapman and Harvey Weinstein.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple are already parents to daughter India Pearl, 2. The Weinstein Company chairman, 60, also has three daughters from a previous marriage.

“We don’t know the sex — it could be Harvey and five daughters,” Chapman, who’s due in the spring, jokes. “I’d be happy either way.”

She and Weinstein wed on Dec. 15, 2007 at his Connecticut home.