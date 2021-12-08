Dr. Harvey Karp Shares Best Advice for Moms Going Through Postpartum Depression

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Dr. Harvey Karp, the founder and CEO of Happiest Baby, tells PEOPLE that the No. 1 piece of advice for moms dealing with postpartum depression is "not keeping it a secret"

Happiest Baby's CEO Dr. Harvey Karp is hoping to ease the stresses of parenthood.

While speaking to PEOPLE about the importance of parents' mental health — and how his company's smart sleeper, the SNOO, can help — the prominent pediatrician shares his best advice for moms who may be struggling with postpartum depression.

"Number one, don't keep it a secret," Karp says. "This is a medical physiologic issue. It's temporary. It gets better, but it requires treatment to get better."

Karp's second tip for those struggling is to remember that postpartum depression "may not be what you think or expect."

"In other words, when we say the word depression, most people think of crying and tearfulness and feeling blue. Many times that is not what postpartum depression is. Many times it's an anxious depression," he explains. "Your mind won't stop running. You can't fall asleep even when you put your head on the pillow. You keep perseverating on issues."

To manage this kind of anxiety, Karp says the first step is to "talk to somebody that you trust."

"The second step is to get some help in the house. And the third is to get some sleep," he adds. "All of us get anxious and depressed when we're sleep-deprived. And women are very often sleep-deprived before they have the baby and the last couple of months of pregnancy can be very, very difficult."

Karp goes on to explain the idea that babies need a "fourth trimester" and how his work at Happiest Baby aims to emphasize this stage.

"You have to give birth after nine months. You can't wait longer than that. But from the baby's point of view, they are fetuses kicked out of home, and they're not really ready for the world yet," he explains. "They need to be held and rocked and shushed and frequently fed and all these things that you were doing 24/7 and constantly in the womb. You have to do a lot once the baby is born, and that's exhausting."

"There's an enormous big lie in our culture about being a mother or being parents and having a new baby, which is that the normal family are two parents and a child, and that's completely incorrect," he says. "The normal families are two parents and a child and a grandmother and a cousin and a next-door neighbor's older daughter. You really, really need the support."

As Karp has deeply been passionate about the subject of postpartum depression, Happiest Baby (the makers of SNOO) recently sponsored the premiere of the film A Mouthful of Air, which heavily focuses on the topic.

"It really showed that you can be happy and sad at the same time," Karp says of the film, which stars Amanda Seyfried. "That you can have every reason to feel good and still feel bad. And you can even have a very, very supportive partner and still be hiding things. And I think that was really true through to life in terms of what so many women are feeling as they're going through this type of process."

Karp also says the film does a great job of highlighting that women aren't the only ones who struggle with postpartum depression.

"Men have depression and anxiety as well. They're sleep-deprived as well. They also have big expectations of themselves that they can't always live up to. And so the idea that it isn't just women who struggle with this, but it can be their partners as well, I thought was well done," he adds.