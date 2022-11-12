Harry Styles Helps Fan Reveal Sex of Unborn Baby at Los Angeles Concert: 'The Most Beautiful Thing'

"This is called edging," Styles joked as he teased his audience with the adorable announcement

Published on November 12, 2022
Harry Styles performs on stage during day one of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Harry Styles. Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

Harry Styles is celebrating the miracle of life.

The Grammy Award winner, 28, helped a mother-to-be named Sidney announce the sex of her unborn baby as he revealed the news from onstage Friday during his 15-night Los Angeles residency at Kia Forum, as part of his Love on Tour.

"She's about to do the single hardest thing in the world there is to do. I'm sure it's gonna be fine. The most beautiful thing there is to do in the world. And it's gonna be..." Styles teased the audience in a video shared to TikTok as he made sure Sidney, who is four months pregnant, wanted to find out the news in that fashion.

He continued: "Los Angeles, this is a Friday night you will never forget. Here we go. May I please get some tense gender reveal music?"

Styles continued to tease his fans and work up a drumroll as the band provided a soundtrack. "I know something you don't know," he sang.

"This is called edging," he joked as he continued to dance to the music before finally announcing: "It's a... GIRL!"

The Harry's House artist has been known to help his fans with major announcements at his shows, most recently helping a concertgoer in the U.K. come out in June after seeing their sign in the audience that read: "From Ono to Wembley: Help me come out."

Styles previously postponed several shows on his L.A. residency, revealing he had the flu. "I've been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I'm leaving the doctor now, and I'm devastated that it's just not possible," he said last week.

"Until very recently, I haven't had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I've been touring," Styles added. "I'm so sorry to do it, and if there was any way I could do the show, I would."

