Harry Shum Jr. and Wife Shelby Rabara Are Expecting Their First Child — See the Adorable Reveal

Baby makes three!

Sharing the happiest of news, Harry Shum Jr. revealed on Sunday that he and his wife Shelby Rabara are expecting their first child!

Harry Shum Jr. and wife Shelby Rabara LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

The Crazy Rich Asians star, 36, shared the news by posting a photo of the couple on social media. In the image, the actor stood behind his wife — whose baby bump was clearly visible — so that only his hands, which were placed over his wife’s stomach, were visible. Making a comically surprised face, the expectant mother held her hands up to her cheeks.

Choosing to let the image speak for itself, Shum shared the image without a caption.

Just three days before sharing the happy news, the couple celebrated their 12th anniversary.

“12 years with this guy and counting,” Rabara, 35, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair snuggling up to each other at an event. “Does Harry’s hand look like he has 6 fingers or is it just me? #wheredoestimego ❤️.”

Shum, who has also starred on Glee and Shadowhunters, tied the knot with Rabara, a dancer and actress who appeared in a few episodes of Glee, in Costa Rica in November 2015, according to E! News.

Days later the actor seemed to confirm the news by posting a romantic Instagram of the couple lighting paper lanterns on the beach — complete with bride and groom emojis.

Shum recently told Elle that although he eventually starred on Glee, Rabara appeared on the show first.

After shooting the show’s pilot, Shum told the publication that “she came home saying, ‘This is a really good show. I had so much fun, there’s something about it that fulfills me as an artist.’ And I was like, ‘That sounds awesome, what is it?’ ”

Shum added that after having gotten “booked for one day…one day turned into a week, and then a week into…we kind of know what happened.”