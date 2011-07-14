Spotted: Joey Fatone and Briahna's Movie Night

Joey Fatone and elder daughter Briahna Joely, 9½, attend the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, held Monday night at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Daddy-daughter date night!

The former ‘NSYNCer and wife Kelly are also parents to Kloey Alexandra, 18 months.

“It was like starting over again,” laughs Fatone, 34. “Diapers, midnight feedings, all that. We hadn’t done it in nine years.”

