Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter film franchise, is expecting her third child

Pregnant Harry Potter Actress Jessie Cave Reveals She Had an 'Allergic Reaction to an Almond'

Jessie Cave is opening up about some health issues she has experienced during her pregnancy.

"ALMONDS WERE ONE OF MY SAFE NUTS," continued Cave, 33, in her text atop the photo, which showed her looking solemnly at the camera.

Last weekend, the soon-to-be mother of three, who is also an artist, shared a snapshot of herself in the hospital, holding up her arm to show where she presumably had blood drawn.

"Saturday afternoon spent in hospital checking baby/me is okay 👍👍👍🙏🙏🙏🙏kinda fell in love with my 👩‍⚕️ thank you," she captioned the post.

Cave announced her pregnancy last month, sharing a photo of herself showing off her baby bump under a blue-and-white polka-dot skirt.

"Oops I did it again 🤰🥰 ❤️ 🍂," she wrote, crediting younger sister Bebe Cave for the shot.

The baby on the way will be the third for Cave and comedian Alfie Brown. They also share daughter Margot, 4 this month, and son Donnie, 5½.

"Happy Father's Day to the best 💕," Cave captioned a tribute to Brown, 33, last month, posting a slideshow of pictures of him with their kids.

Cave is the latest Harry Potter cast member with a baby on the way — a list that also includes Scarlett Byrne, who played Pansy Parkinson in the series. She is expecting a baby girl with husband Cooper Hefner later this summer.

Rupert Grint, who portrayed Lavender's one-time love interest Ron Weasley in the films, recently welcomed his first child, a daughter, PEOPLE confirmed in May.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl," a rep for the couple told PEOPLE in a statement. "We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."