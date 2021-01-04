Harry Potter's Devon Murray Welcomes Son Cooper Michael: 'Still Hasn't Sunk In'

The actor said new mom Shannon McCaffrey and the baby are "doing amazing now after a very long labor and a scary few minutes at the end"

Harry Potter actor Devon Murray is a dad!

The 32-year-old Irish performer (who played Seamus Finnegan in the movie series) and Shannon McCaffrey welcomed their first child together, son Cooper Michael Murray, on Saturday, Jan. 2, he revealed on Instagram. Murray says the newborn weighed 6 lbs., 10 oz.

"Yesterday 2/1/21 my life changed forever. Shannon delivered our beautiful little boy 'Cooper Michael Murray' weighing 6lbs 10oz," he writes. "Both are doing amazing now after a very long labour and a scary few minutes at the end. It still hasn't sunk in just yet that we have our very own little boy."

"I can't wait to make the most amazing memories with Shannon and Cooper as we begin our little family," continues Murray. "I'm so amazed by Shannon and she is now my Hero. I'm so proud of her for everything she has gone through. I can't wait to have you both home. It's so hard having to leave you both. I will love you both forever until my last breath."

Murray wrote the sweet caption alongside a snapshot of the newborn swaddled in a hospital room with an up-close photo of a cupcake with a blue baby footprint on top.

Cooper Hefner, son of the late Hugh Hefner, left a congratulatory comment under Murray's post. Cooper and his wife, Potter actress Scarlett Byrne Hefner (Pansy Parkinson in the movies), welcomed their first child together, daughter Betsy Rose, back in August.

"Congratulations. What wonderful news to start the year! 🥂 You also have terrific taste in name selection," wrote Cooper, as Scarlett commented, "Congratulations Devon and Shannon! We are so happy for the three of you."

Murray revealed their pregnancy news back in July, sharing a photo of McCaffrey's ultrasound sonogram laid atop an infant's onesie embroidered with an elephant. "Baby Murray - 14th of January 2021," Murray wrote at the time.