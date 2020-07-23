Yer a Wizard, Baby! Ergobaby Debuts Harry Potter Infant Carriers - See the Spellbinding Designs

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The limited-edition Ergobaby x Harry Potter collection, retailing from $25 to $180, will be available for pre-sale on Thursday

It might be years before babies and toddlers can expect to get their letters from Hogwarts, but Ergobaby has delivered in making sure they (and their parents!) feel some magic in the meantime.

The brand has announced a new, limited-edition line of Harry Potter baby gear. Set to go on sale Aug. 6, the Ergobaby x Harry Potter collection includes adorable prints inspired by everyone's favorite wizard.

"Small but thoughtful design details include Harry's glasses and lightning bolt embroidered on the head support," reads the product description on the Omni 360 Baby Carrier All-In-One Lumos Maxima.

Boasting a navy-blue fabric, the Omni 360 has both a backward and forward-facing option, and can be used from the newborn stage all the way through toddler age, up to 45 lbs.

Also offered in the Lumos Maxima print (which, additionally, includes the Deathly Hallows symbol) is the Aura Wrap, which a press release describes as "a lightweight, breathable wrap that is supportive for extended wear and easy to tie."

"It can be used from birth through 25 lbs. and folds compactly into integrated pocket for easy storage on the go," the release continues.

The Aura Wrap features a similar print over a light-blue fabric, while the Doll Carrier Lumos Maxima is perfect for kids to carry their own "babies" around in.

"A playful addition to the collection, designed to match the Omni 360 carrier and perfect for allowing older siblings to join in the magic of baby wearing by toting dolls or other toy friends," the doll carrier's description reads.

As fans will recognize, the new designs' "Lumos Maxima" models include a nominal nod to the spell witches and wizards use in the Harry Potter series to shine a flash of flight in a pinch.

Both the Aura Wrap and the Doll Carrier also come in the Spellbound print, which features animal mascots from all four Hogwarts houses — Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin — over a black fabric.