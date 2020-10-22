Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Welcomes Son Abraham Benjamin After 'Slightly Extreme' Labor

"This has been a very different experience to my first two births ... much more humbling, terrifying and out of my control," she said

Jessie Cave has a new baby boy in the family!

The Harry Potter actress, 33, announced on Instagram Thursday that she and comedian Alfie Brown welcomed their third child together, a son named Abraham "Bam" Benjamin. The newborn arrived "in the early hours" of Wednesday morning "just 40 mins after my waters were broken," Cave wrote.

"Slightly extreme but so were his kicks throughout the pregnancy!" joked the mom of her new son, who joins older sister Margot, 4, and brother Donnie, 6. She posted an intimate snapshot, taken by Brown, of herself cradling the newborn for the first time in her hospital bed.

"This has been a very different experience to my first two births ... much more humbling, terrifying and out of my control," Cave explained. "We are currently in the neo natal unit but he's a strong boy and it's the safest place for him right now."

"The midwives (Magda & Daisy) and the doctors and neo natal nurses have been amazing (our first one to welcome us into the ward was named Rosaria and she was extremely comforting)," the actress said.

Cave, who played Lavender Brown in the Potter films, thanked fans for "all the cosmic well wishes," and commended her partner for being at her side during the delivery.

"Thank you to @alfiebrowncomedian for being so wonderful (again) and taking this picture in the seconds after he was born and just moments before he was wheeled away out of our arms ... honestly one of the hardest moments of my life....," she wrote.

"Hopefully he will be with us soon and it will be even more perfect ❤️," Cave concluded. "And BIG LOVE AND RESPECT for all the mothers who've experienced the neonatal unit before us, along with us. 🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞 #NHS"

Cave announced her pregnancy in June, sharing a photo of herself showing off her baby bump under a blue-and-white polka-dot skirt. "Oops I did it again 🤰🥰 ❤️ 🍂," she wrote at the time, crediting younger sister Bebe Cave for the shot.

"Happy Father's Day to the best 💕," Cave captioned a tribute to Brown over the summer, posting a slideshow of pictures of him with their kids.

Cave is the latest Potter alum with a new addition in the family. Scarlett Byrne, who played Pansy Parkinson in the franchise, welcomed a baby girl with husband Cooper Hefner in August.